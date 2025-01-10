Founded by Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass in 1960, Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment was a beloved animation company based in New York City until it was dissolved in 2001. The company is best known for its animated holiday specials, which have become yearly staples thanks to their catchy songs and simple, fairy-tale-like storytelling. They occasionally released hand-drawn products, like the 1982 fantasy film The Last Unicorn or the 1977 adaptation of The Hobbit, and most of their specials were done using a form of stop-motion called "Animagic."

Befitting Rankin/Bass' fairy-tale levels of charm, the characters in their projects all fit into basic archetypes, such as hero, villain, and comic relief. However, thanks to impeccable voice talent to compliment their whimsical stories, the characters have become some of the most recognized holiday characters. This level of quality extends into their non-holiday projects as well, especially The Last Unicorn, which benefited from author Peter S. Beigal writing the screenplay. These are the best characters from Rankin/Bass projects, ranked by how complex and memorable they are.

10 Irontail (Vincent Price)

'Here Comes Peter Cottontail' (1971)

Of all the bunnies who live in April Valley, January Q. Irontail (Vincent Prince) is the only one who hates Easter. His grudge is because a human child stepped on his tail, forcing him to replace it with an iron prosthetic that clanks and bangs whenever he moves it. When Colonel Wellington (Danny Kaye) prepares to retire as the Easter Bunny, Irontail sabotages his chosen successor, Peter Cottontail (Casey Kasem), to legally usurp the position so he can ruin the holiday for everyone.

Irontail is a great example of how the perfect voice can elevate a simple character into a company's highlight. Price goes full ham when it comes to making Irontail the most vile and wicked villain imaginable, especially when he lets out an evil laugh. It's comparable to his role as Professor Rattigan in The Great Mouse Detective, one of Disney's best examples of perfect casting.

9 Frosty the Snowman (Jackie Vernon)

'Frosty the Snowman' (1969)

When the inept magician Professor Hinkle (Billy De Wolfe) fails to entertain some school children, he throws his hat away. With some help from his disgruntled rabbit, Hocus-Pocus, the children then place the hat on the head of a snowman they built named Frosty (Jackie Vernon), and since he was made of Christmas Snow, he comes to life. Unfortunately, Frosty can't live with them in the city, so a young girl named Karen (June Foray and Suzanne Davidson) and Hocus-Pocus help him get to the North Pole.

Frosty the Snowman is a beloved Christmas icon thanks to his simple design and Vernon's performance. He voices Frosty like a big, lovable guy who takes delight in experiencing everything for the first time, which makes him feel relatable to the young children viewing the special. Frosty is also selfless and pure-hearted, as demonstrated when he delays his travel to the North Pole to save Karen from hypothermia.

8 Heat Miser (George S. Irving)

'The Year Without a Santa Claus' (1974)

As a child of Mother Nature (Rhoda Mann), Heat Miser (George S. Irving) has control over a fundamental aspect of nature. In his case, he rules the Southern Hemisphere and maintains hot climates, though he longs to spread the good word of heat and rain to the north. This leads him to feud with his brother, Snow Miser (Dick Shawn), who rules that territory, and he dislikes Santa Claus because of his association with winter holidays.

Heat Miser is a hot head in every sense of the word: he's short-tempered, insecure, and jumps to conclusions, such as when he attacks Jingle and Jangle when they get caught in the crossfire of a battle between him and Snow Miser. That said, it's hard not to love him thanks to his catchy song, creative design, and Irving's voice work, which highlights Heat Miser's childish tendencies without making him unlikable. His rivalry with Snow Miser is also relatable to anyone who has had a spat or two with their sibling.

7 Snow Miser (Dick Shawn)

'The Year Without a Santa Claus' (1974)

While Heat Miser keeps the Southern Hemisphere warm and sunny, Snow Miser sends chilly winds and snowstorms across the Northern Hemisphere. Occasionally, he tries to send a flurry or two to the south, only for his brother to turn it into rain. This doesn't dampen Snow Miser's spirit, however, as any chance to mess with his brother brings a smile to his face.

Unlike Heat Miser's grumpy and antisocial behavior, Snow Miser is carefree, light-hearted, and according to Mrs. Claus (Shirley Booth), a "big ham," demonstrated beautifully through Shawn's quick and casual performance. He's a fast-talking jokester who loves to use pet names when referring to guests and gets a kick out of laughing at his ice puns. However, when angered, Snow Miser won't hesitate to unleash his winter powers and has been known to freeze people for the fun of it.

6 Rudolph (Billie Mae Richards)

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' (1964)

Everyone at the North Pole was shocked to learn that a baby reindeer named Rudolph (Billie Mae Richards) was born with a red nose that could glow. He is ostracized by everyone except for an elf named Hermey (Paul Soles), who feels similarly rejected because he dreams of being a dentist, and a female reindeer named Clarice (Janis Orenstein). Rudolph and Hermy decide to travel on their own, which takes them to the Island of Misfit Toys, experiencing several close encounters with the Abominable Snow Monster (Larry Mann).

Rudolph's experience with prejudice is a sad but timeless struggle, which has helped his story remain both beloved and relevant decades after its release. Richards' voice is nothing short of iconic: she perfectly captures the innocence of Rudolph's youth and his struggle to build self-acceptance. It's heartwarming to compare her performance at the beginning to the end, where Rudolph finally learns to love himself. Future specials, such as Rudolph's Shining New Year and Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas In July, expand on Rudolph as he continues to help others and not shy away from what makes him special.

5 Yukon Cornelius (Larry Mann)

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' (1964)

In the frozen wastes of the North Pole, Yukon Cornelius (Larry Mann) travels on his trusty dog sled, searching for his fortune of silver and gold. Unfortunately, his luck always comes up short, not helped by the presence of the Abominable Snow Monster, whom he refers to as the Bumble. His isolation ends when he meets Rudolph and Hermey, and his knowledge of Bumble helps them in their quests for acceptance and to help the misfit toys.

Yukon is undoubtedly the best side character in any Rankin/Bass project, thanks to how much he elevates every scene he's in. He is a scene-stealer if there ever was one, constantly shouting quotable dialogue made all the better thanks to Mann hamming up every line and delivering an infectious "wahoo" every time he tosses his pickaxe in joy. He's also one of the only characters not to judge Rudolph or Hermey for their differences and proves himself a fearless friend willing to throw hands with a snow monster without a second thought.