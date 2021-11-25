Let's go down the list of the 12 Rankin/Bass stop motion Christmas specials to find the best — or worst — for your holiday viewing pleasure.

Ah, Rankin/Bass. This animation studio is responsible for one of the most iconic and beloved Christmas specials. Yes, they're the studio that made Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer a household name, but that special wasn't their only production.

Founded in 1960 as Videocraft International, Ltd., they'd rebrand to Rankin/Bass Productions, Inc. in 1968. They're most famous for their stop motion works featuring doll-like characters and an at-the-time revolutionary stop motion technique dubbed Animagic (a single frame stop motion method). Over the course of the studio's lifetime, they'd create a total of nine feature films, 33 television specials, 13 television series, and four television movies. Though Rankin/Bass would be folded into Lorimar-Telepictures in 1987, rendering them defunct, their holiday-themed specials would go on to outlive them.

Enchanting, heartwarming, and perfectly embodying the Christmas spirit, Rankin/Bass's specials have a, well, special place in our holiday routine. But, not all specials are created equal. So, let's go down the list of the 12 Rankin/Bass stop motion Christmas specials to find the best — or worst — for your holiday viewing pleasure.

RELATED: 'Santa Inc': New Images Released for Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman Stop-Motion Christmas Series

12. The Leprechauns' Christmas Gold (1981)

Image via AMC

A young Irish sailor named Dinty Doyle goes to retrieve a Christmas tree from an uncharted island. The island is populated by Leprechauns, and when he digs up the tree he came for, he accidentally unleashes a banshee named Old Mag the Hag, who wants to steal the Leprechauns' gold. If she can't get the gold before Christmas, she'll die. So, it's up to Dinty to protect the gold.

The plot's holiday ties feel frustratingly forced, the main character is an unlikeable dolt, and the villain's death doesn't feel justified, just mean-spirited. When compared to the obvious thought and care put into other specials the studio created, this one just feels half-hearted.

11. The Little Drummer Boy, Book II (1976)

Image via NBC

A sequel to the original Little Drummer Boy special, this film keeps up the original's religious theming. Young orphan Aaron and his three animal friends team up with one of the biblical Magi to protect a set of silver bells meant to ring upon Christ's birth from a group of greedy Roman soldiers.

This film gives us a gentle, enjoyable Christmas story. It's so low on this list not because it's bad, but because it's just sort of pleasantly inoffensive.

10. The First Christmas: The Story of the First Christmas Snow (1975)

Image via NBC

When Lucas, an orphan shepherd, is suddenly struck by lightning and loses his sight as a result, some nuns from an abbey nearby take him in. A kindly nun describes snow to Lucas, who's never seen it. Lucas is chosen to play the angel in a Christmas Pageant, and during the performance, snow begins to fall and some miracles occur.

This half-hour special is much more rooted in reality than the rest of the Rankin/Bass holiday filmography, but that doesn't detract from it. It's a sweet work that manages to capture the tenderness and care of a comfy winter night despite the tragic story of our main character.

9. Pinocchio's Christmas (1980)

Image via ABC

Pinocchio needs money to buy a Christmas gift for Gepetto. He's tricked out of his money, joins a puppet show, steals a puppet named Julietta, and runs away. In the Forest of Enchantment, Lady Azure, the Blue Fairy of the film, tells Pinocchio that the only gift he need get Gepetto is love. Pinocchio finally arrives home, and everyone sits down for Christmas breakfast.

This film tackles Pinocchio in a way that is refreshingly divorced from any Disney connotations. It's cheerful and fun, a unique take on both the classic story and a Christmas tale, but it's lower on the list because it isn't quite as imaginative or hard-hitting as our other entries.

8. Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July (1979)

Image via ABC

Many years ago, an evil wizard named Winterbolt was put into a deep sleep by Lady Borealis who, upon her death, transfers the last of her magic into Rudolph, giving him the red, shiny nose he's known for. The plot involves Frosty and Rudolph joining the circus before finding out how to defeat Winterbolt and his allies. Rudolph briefly loses his magic, Winterbolt gets turned into a tree, and Frosty's entire family dies only to be deus ex machina'd back to life by Jack Frost rolling in from South America on the back of Big Ben the Clockwork Whale.

Now hear me out: this special might sound weird, and it is, but it's worth a watch. This film comes off as a crazed fanfiction; its off-the-wall plot and detailed expansion on Rudolph lore no one asked for give the whole thing a laughably surreal feeling.

7. Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (1977)

Image via ABC

Nestor is a donkey with absurdly long ears that make him a misfit. Roman Soldiers arrive at Nestor's stable and take all of the donkeys except for Nestor. Nestor's owner, Olaf, blames the donkey and throws him and his mother out during a blizzard. During the storm, Nestor's mother dies. Later on, Nestor meets a cherub named Tilly, who tells him his ears are capable of hearing things that no one else can hear. The two set off for Bethlehem, where Nestor meets the biblical Mary and Joseph who take him in because of his "gentle eyes." He leads Mary and Joseph safely through a sandstorm and Mary gives birth.

Unfortunately, this film plays out a little like a strange rehash of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Dumbo with a Christian spin, but it's still worth watching for its emotional character arc and cute protagonist.

6. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Image via NBC

A little farm boy named Aaron is given a drum that makes the farm animals dance. However, bandits steal the family's livestock, burn down their farm, and kill both of Aaron's parents. Newly misanthropic, Aaron is forced to find work as a traveling performer in a caravan. When the caravan leader bargains off Aaron's camel, he leaves with his donkey and lamb. While attempting to reunite with the camel, the lamb is hit by a Roman chariot. It's suggested that the baby Jesus can heal the lamb, so Aaron plays the drum for Jesus. The lamb is healed and Aaron finally finds joy again.

The Little Drummer Boy is something of a classic, especially if you were raised in a Christian home. This movie walks a thin line between tragedy and hope, with Aaron's dark backstory serving as emotionally compelling underpinnings for his character. As such, it's made all the more fulfilling when he finds joy again.

5. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Image via NBC

Rudolph is a young reindeer born with a bizarre glowing nose. He meets an elf named Hermey who wants to become a dentist and the two misfits decide to run away. They meet Yukon Cornelius, encounter the terrifying Abominable Snow Monster, and end up on the Island of Misfit Toys. Rudolph returns to Santa's Workshop on Christmas Eve. However, a blizzard makes it impossible for him to fly — until Santa sees Rudolph's shiny nose. Santa puts Rudolph as the lead reindeer on his sleigh, and Christmas is saved.

It's a classic, but it isn't number one. Perhaps it's simply because of how well-known this film's story is, but it almost feels like a standard benchmark rather than a shining example. But, this story is still a timeless heartwarming tale about the importance of accepting yourself and others around you, all wrapped up in the snowy comfort of Christmas!

4. The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus (1985)

Image via CBS

The Great Ak finds a baby in the forest and gives it to a lioness and a fairy to raise. One day Ak shows Claus the mortal world, and Claus decides that he needs to live there and work to make it better. He does this by making toys for the children of the village. However, King Awgwa and his subjects try to stop Claus, leading to a war with the immortals. The immortals win, and Claus goes out to deliver toys. As a result of his kindness, the children begin to call him "Saint Claus" or "Santa Claus." At the end of this story, the Council of Immortals votes for Claus to join their ranks.

A lesser-known film, this is the last of the stop motion Christmas specials Rankin/Bass made, but it's still fantastic. Some of the best elements of the studio's storytelling style are present here, from imaginative lore to fun characters to surprisingly engaging action. However, the film's visuals feel a little off, perhaps a result of the team attempting to experiment.

3. Jack Frost (1979)

Image via NBC

Jack Frost falls in love with a human girl named Elisa, whom he rescued from Kubla Kraus. Elisa proclaims her love for Jack, and he goes to Father Winter to ask him to become human so that he can marry Elisa. So Jack, along with a couple of friends, turn human. Kraus captures Elisa again before Sir Ravenal rescues her. Jack and his friends become sprites again, and Jack conjures up a blizzard to freeze Kraus and his army. Jack turns back into a human and tricks the army into walking off a cliff before deposing Kraus. He returns to Elisa and proposes, only to find that she and Sir Ravenal are getting married. Jack blesses the marriage and returns to being a sprite.

This film is delightful, focusing on Jack Frost rather than Santa like our other top entries. The imaginative villain and his story are fun, the visuals are creatively charming, and the resolutions of both the story and the romantic plot are a welcome departure from "main good guy has to get the girl." It's an ultimately kindhearted tale with a whimsical, magic spin.

2. The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

Image via ABC

Santa Claus is sick and decides to cancel Christmas. Mrs. Claus sends two elves named Jingle and Jangle to find someone who would miss Santa. They end up in Southtown, where they find that none of the children believe in Santa. Shenanigans ensue, and after they manage to get it to snow in Southtown, the mayor reaches out to other governing officials, and the world declares a day off for Santa Claus. Santa is touched, but when he receives a letter saying how sad Christmas will be without him, he leaps into action, declaring that Christmas is back on.

There's something wonderful about a film that humanizes a character like Santa Claus as someone who does so much good but still wants to feel appreciated. There are also the awesome creative elements in this film, such as the Miser Brothers, and a touching side plot about learning to believe in something fantastical again.

1. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (1970)

Image via ABC

An orphaned baby is brought to the Kringle Elves, who adopt him and name him Kris. Kris Kringle vows to deliver the toys the Kringles have made to the people of Sombertown. However, the embittered Burgermeister Meisterburger has put a law into place that anyone possessing a toy will be jailed after he's injured by one. Kris befriends the children of the town and their schoolteacher and gives them toys, sending the law after him. He finds sneakier ways to deliver toys, breaking out of jail when he's captured and finally fleeing to the North Pole to become Santa Claus.

Finally, at number one, we have this masterpiece. The characters are fantastic, with loveable protagonists and comedic villains. The visuals and storytelling elements are the epitome of Rankin/Bass as a creative force. The plot has depth and detail, but it isn't bloated. The pacing is great, the visuals are beautifully stylized, the plot has so much heart in it, and it's all wrapped up in the wonderful themes of redemption, hope, and selfless giving that the Christmas holiday is known for.

Exclusive 'Solar Opposites' Holiday Special Trailer Shows the Shlorpians Learning the True Meaning of Christmas "Let's save the [bleep] out of Christmas."

Read Next