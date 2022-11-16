Seth McFarlane's hit series Family Guy has been around for over two decades, entertaining (and at times, offending) millions of fans around the world. The series centers around the Griffin family and their eccentric group of friends as they live their daily lives, so it just makes sense that the occasional holiday episode would pop up.

When it comes to Thanksgiving episodes, it took this series a long time to get there, but since then, they've put out some great ones with some unique and interesting stories. So, sit back and enjoy as we present to you every Family Guy Thanksgiving episode, ranked in descending order by IMDb.

"Into Harmony's Way" (Episode 12x07) - 6.4

In this episode, Peter and Quagmire realize that they're a great singing duo and decide to take their talents on the road. However, egos flare and get in the way, causing issues between these longtime friends.

This is the least Thanksgiving episode of all the Thanksgiving episodes from this show, as the holiday doesn't even make an appearance until the very end. It's mentioned at one point that if Peter and Quagmire go on tour they will miss Thanksgiving, which apparently worries Lois, as she doesn't know how to carve a turkey, shown by her use of a vacuum while freaking out about it. But after Peter and Quagmire have a falling out, Peter heads home and makes it there just in time, on Thanksgiving night, right as the rest of the family are about to start eating. We also get some hilarious songs throughout the episode, and an ending that left me speechless.

"Shanksgiving" (Episode 18x08) - 6.5

In "Shanksgiving," Lois' whole family is coming over for the big Thanksgiving Day feast, and Peter is dreading it. So, he comes up with a plan to get himself, and his friends, arrested and sent to jail for a few days to avoid having to host all the Pewterschmidt's, leaving it up to Lois to handle things. But instead, they end up in prison and must join gangs to keep themselves safe.

This was a fun episode, watching the four friends figure out how to survive in prison. None of them are particularly skilled, which is why joining gangs is their best option. Thanksgiving is a bit more in the background of this episode, as the main focus is placed on the guys in prison, but we do get some funny scenes with Lois and her family, particularly while playing the game Heads Up!, as Lois' parents just can't seem to get the answer right. There was a great scene with Peter and Chris early on as they attempt to pull apart the kitchen table to put the leaf in, and we also got a surprise appearance by Police Superintendent Chalmers, the twin brother of School Superintendent Chalmers from The Simpsons.

"Peter's Sister (Episode 14x06) - 6.5

The season 14 Thanksgiving episode introduces fans to Peter's estranged sister Karen (Kate McKinnon), who Peter never talks about. She bullied him as a child, and when the bullying continues after she shows up, Meg convinces Peter to stand up to her. So, he challenges her to a wrestling match to settle this once and for all.

It was great to see Family Guy dive into the world of professional wrestling like this, by having Karen be a big time wrestler known as "Heavy Flo." Fans also get some insight into why Peter has always treated Meg the way he has, and they even have a very touching moment at the end, after Meg helps save Peter from his sister's wrath. Karen's bullying of Peter, while funny to his friends and family at first, quickly turned around as it's revealed just how cruel she can be. This episode also gave fans some great cutaways, including the one about Superman's tragic date, as well as a follow-up to The Nightmare Before Christmas called Happy Fourth of July, Jack Skellington, though it seems like a missed opportunity to not tie it into the Thanksgiving theme, which could've easily been done.

"Thanksgiving" (Episode 10x06) - 6.8

It took ten seasons, and two cancelations, before fans ever saw a Thanksgiving episode of Family Guy, but when they finally did, it was quite a wild ride. In this episode, the Griffin's invite friends and family over for a big holiday feast, including the Swansons, who are still mourning the death of their son Kevin who died 5 years ago in Iraq on Thanksgiving Day. But to everyone's surprise, Kevin shows up at the door, revealing that he wasn't dead, but in a coma this whole time.

This episode is a perfect example of a dysfunctional family dinner on Thanksgiving, between Joe and his son, Quagmire and his father, and, of course, the typical Griffin family dysfunction. We learn that Kevin's been lying this whole time, but in the end, he and Joe are able to come together in a heartfelt moment, which is then thrown into upheaval when another Kevin busts in claiming he's the real Kevin Swanson... and this is never mentioned again in the series. But this episode does open up some great storylines down the road for Kevin, as he has to deal with PTSD and addiction problems due to his time in the military.

"Turkey Guys" (Episode 13x05) - 6.8

Hilarity ensues as, after getting drunk the night before and eating the Thanksgiving turkey, Peter and Brian must venture out to find another turkey for the big feast. However, finding a turkey on Thanksgiving Day isn't going to be a simple task, as they soon discover, putting their friendship to the test.

This is essentially a buddy comedy road trip episode, as Peter and Brian travel far and wide looking for a turkey. They experience so many ridiculous things, from crashing their car into a lake, finding the last frozen turkey and get robbed for it, getting kicked off a bus, and even breaking into a zoo to steal a live turkey (though, I've never been to a zoo that has a turkey exhibit). We also get to see Stewie attempting to teach Chris (unsuccessfully) how to be the man of the house while Peter is away. The episodes where Peter and Brian are off doing their own thing together are some of the best, and this one is no different.

