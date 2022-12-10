The hit FOX sitcom, New Girl, ran for seven seasons between 2011 and 2018 with an amazingly talented ensemble cast. Among their 146 episodes were a handful of fun holiday romps, including some fantastic episodes set during Christmas.

Whether stuck in an airport, party hopping, or preparing for Secret Santa, this amazing group of characters never fails to entertain. New Girl always managed to find ways to make the holidays special, and we get to revisit them in all of their glory, ranked with the help of IMDb. So, sit back, grab some egg nog, and enjoy!

"Clavado En Un Bar" (Season 3, Episode 11) — 7.4

In this episode, Jess (Zooey Deschanel) is struggling with a career decision—does she stay at her current teaching job or take a new, higher-paying job at a museum? She asks the guys for their help in making this choice, which leads to them all sharing stories about times when they made career changes in their lives.

While this episode is set during the Christmas season, as evidenced by the decorations at the bar, and the fact that Schmidt ends at a Christmas tree lot at the end, it is the one Christmas episode that doesn't mention the holiday. However, even though it's not as centered on the holiday as the others, it's still a good episode and helps to further the stories of multiple characters.

Throughout the episode, we learn about some of these characters' pasts, including Winston's time in Latvia, Schmidt's path toward marketing, and Nick (Jake Johnson) during his law school days. We even get a fun scene showing how Jess and Cece (Hannah Simone) first met. But the past isn't all; as we get some set up for future storylines, like Cece's journey to becoming a bartender, which eventually leads her to start her own modeling company, we find out that Nick passed the bar exam and could practice law, but has chosen to run The Griffin instead. We see the start of Jess' path toward becoming a school principal.

"LAXmas" (Season 4, Episode 11) — 7.5

The group all have plans to celebrate Christmas in various places this year, but when all their flights get delayed, they are stuck in the airport. While there, Jess begins to freak out about spending Christmas in England with Ryan (Julian Morris) and his family after she learns they are very wealthy. Coach is dead-set on going to Hawaii instead of spending the holiday with his family in Detroit.

This episode starts with a very dark Christmas play (reminiscent of the Halloween play that Paul wrote) shown in the first Thanksgiving episode. There are some fantastic moments throughout this episode, including one with Schmidt in the airport lounge confronting a man who tries to trade access to the lounge for sex with Cece. It's a hilarious scene, and Max Greenfield works beautifully alongside veteran actor Barry Bostwick. We also get a cameo by the always-funny Billy Eichner as a disgruntled airline employee. He and Jess have some great scenes together and connect after a creepy Santa hits on her and steals her gifts.

"Christmas Eve Eve" (Season 6, Episode 10) — 7.5

While Jess is pumped for Christmas, the rest of the group is over it and doesn't want a big celebration. So, as a compromise, they all agree to do Secret Santa, and Jess has the perfect gift for Nick... Reagan. And with the help of her boyfriend, Robby, she tries her best to keep everyone motivated for the festivities.

This episode takes place shortly after the Thanksgiving episode, where Robby (Nelson Franklin) is in a wheelchair and high on meds, but now he's walking around, dancing, and having a good time with the rest of the group, although he doesn't have that much screen time. Jess is on a mission to get everyone in the Christmas spirit, especially Nick, who isn't feeling the holiday joy because his girlfriend Reagan (Megan Fox) is away for work. So Jess decides to fly her in as Nick's gift, which marks her first appearance on the show since the season five finale. We also get to dive a bit more into the odd couple friendship of Winston and Cece as he attempts to get her a gift for Secret Santa.

Their interactions together are some of the best in the series. It's always a great episode when there's a classic Winston/Cece mess-around. And to end the episode, we got a great surprise appearance by singer and actress Darlene Love, who some may remember as Murtaugh's wife in the Lethal Weapon movies. Robby knew Darlene and asked her to come down to surprise Jess, who, after a mix-up, didn't receive a Secret Santa gift, even after all the work she did. It was a sweet gesture and one of Robby's best moments.

"The 23rd" (Season 1, Episode 09) — 7.6

The group attends Schmidt's office Christmas party, where Schmidt has been tasked with playing "sexy Santa" for all his female coworkers. Paul expresses his love, which is met with a simple "thank you" from an unsure Jess. And due to Nick's inability to keep things to himself, he reveals that Jess doesn't love Paul back.

This is a great episode of New Girl, as it gives the fans an insight into all these characters. Jess and Paul's short-lived romance (which started in the Thanksgiving episode) ends here, which is a shame because Paul (Justin Long) was one of Jess' best matches. We see how Nick is just trying to help but manages to bungle the whole thing instead and then continues to make things worse and more awkward as the night goes on. Schmidt shows a side of himself we hadn't seen yet, up to this point, as someone who doesn't want to be the subject of women's gazes. He truly wants to be shown even a modicum of respect from his boss, Kim (Gillian Vigman), and those he works with.

Cece shows up with her new boyfriend Kyle, played by Arrowstar Stephen Amell, but we manage to get a few foreshadowing moments with Schmidt and Cece. Then we have Winston, who is unsure of what to do with himself since he's not playing basketball anymore, leading to his story arc of being a babysitter for Elvin (Blake Garrett), the son of Schmidt's other boss, Gina (Michaela Watkins). And to cap off the episode, Nick misses his flight home to try and make it up to Jess for his screw-up by taking her to Candy Cane Lane, the most decorated street in the area. It's such a great moment when all the lights finally come on, and she gets the Christmas she hoped for.

"Santa" (Season 2, Episode 11) — 8.1

Following up on the single-party Christmas from Season 1, the group decided to hit up multiple parties this year. While at the parties, though, Jess keeps running into her ex-boyfriend Sam, who she doesn't want to see, so she pretends to be dating Winston (Lamorne Morris). Nick brings his girlfriend Angie (Olivia Munn) but starts having a bit of a freak-out that he's not experienced enough for her.

This is such a great episode, with some fantastic memorable moments throughout. Nick tries so hard to be adventurous for Angie, even if it's against his entire nature. You can tell he liked her, as he was willing to do whatever it took to make her stay, including a public announcement of his feelings and even a poorly done lap dance. On the other hand, Jess is doing everything in her power to stay away from Sam (David Walton), who wants her back. In the end, they make up and get back together during a fabulous scene in the hospital where Sam works.

