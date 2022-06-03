Bob's Burgers, created by Loren Bouchard in 2011, is reaching new heights with the release of its movie, meaning now is the best time to look back at how the series has been able to reach this point. The show brings Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) on countless kinds of adventures, making it easy for the show to appeal to a wide range of audiences through both humour and an endearing family dynamic.

Bob's Burgers also takes a different approach to adult animation, giving fans a refreshing kind of wholesome entertainment that cannot be found in some of the more adult animation shows. Even though fans will always be flip-flopping on what their favorite episodes and seasons are, IMDb ratings give a clear indication of which seasons are the most beloved, and which ones fell short of the high standard set at the peak of the show.

#12 Season 10 (7.39)

Season 10 comes in as the worst-rated season of Bob's Burgers. Even as a low point in the series, there are still several episodes that are cherished by fans. The season opens up with its highest-rated episode in "The Ring (But Not Scary)" (8.2), while the tradition of great Thanksgiving episodes is maintained with "Now We're Not Cooking with Gas" (8.1). Even if this is not the highest-rated Thanksgiving episode, it is refreshing for fans to know that even in season 10 the show is still doing justice to Bob's favorite holiday.

Unfortunately, season 10 had several episodes with a rating under 7.0, giving it the distinction of being the worst season. "All That Gene" (6.8) is one of the worst-rated episodes in the series, indicating they may have finally been overly ambitious with Gene's musical endeavours.

#11 Season 12 (7.41)

Even if the most recent season is one of the most underwhelming in the series, it at least ends on a high note with the two-parter "Some like it Bot Part 1: Eight Grade Runner" (8.2) and "Some Like it Bot Part 2: Judge Day Boy" (7.2). These episodes are the most immersive experience fans can have with Tina's world of friend-fiction, which also reminds them of how much they have been entertained by her fantasies throughout the entire show.

"Interview with a Pop-pop-pire" (6.6) holds the distinction of being the lowest-rated episode in the series. It appears as though fans simply were not interested in the retelling of Big Bob's (Eric Bauza) tree incident, making Tina's interview subject a flop for the viewers.

#10 Season 11 (7.43)

Season 11 is an underwhelming season with only one episode scoring an 8.0 or better but did not have as many disappointing episodes as seasons 10 and 12 with one rating under a 7.0. "Romancing the Beef" (8.0) demonstrates how Bob's Burgers continues to do holiday episodes well with a take on Valentine's Day that shows the holiday is not always about love.

"Tell Me Dumb Good Thing" (6.9) is the lowest-rated episode, making it clear that fans are more interested when Bob is obsessed with beef, instead of an online cucumber.

#9 Season 9 (7.61)

Season 9 can be seen as a marker for the end of the prime of the show, with all three seasons that follow it having a significant drop in the ratings. Season 9, however, has five episodes with a rating above 8.0 and no episodes were under 7.0.

Season 9 also featured one of the highest-rated episodes in the series "The Taking of Funtime One Two Three" (8.4). This episode flipped the narrative that is set early on with Mr.Fischoeder (Kevin Kline) being an enemy as the kids team up with him to win a dune buggy at the arcade. "Nightmare on Ocean Avenue Street" (8.1) continues the trend of great holiday episodes when someone starts stealing everyone's candy on Halloween.

#8 Season 1 (7.77)

A rating of 7.77 indicates that Bob's Burgers started with a great base to grow from. Having that rating land #8 on this list is a testament to how much they were able to build from this foundation. Almost one-third of the season received a rating above 8.0. For context, that is as many episodes above 8.0 as the three most recent seasons combined.

The highest-rated episode showed how much fans loved to see Bob driving a cab to give Tina a special birthday party in "Sheesh! Cab, Bob?" (8.3). Without a single episode having a rating below a 7.5 there was no low point in this season, meaning fans loved to see the lengths Bob would go in order to avoid his in-laws while getting a deeper appreciation of why he hates Lobster fest.

#7 Season 8 (7.81)

Season 8 comes in with six episodes having a rating of 8.0 or better, with just one episode being under a 7.5, making it one of the most consistent seasons. The favorite from this season was when the Belchers had to cater a wedding as "Something Old, Something New, Something Bob Caters for You" (8.2).

On the other hand, fans were not quite as enthralled with Tina's attempts to become a lifeguard in "Boywatch" (7.4). Season 8 also featured two hit holiday episodes with "The Bleakening" (8.2) and "The Wolf of Wharf Street" (8.0). "Thanks-hoarding" (7.7) makes this season a staple for the many fans that have fallen in love with holiday episodes.

#6 Season 6 (7.82)

With the two highest-rated individual episodes in the series, it comes as a surprise to see Season 6 in the middle of the pack. "Glued, Where's My Bob?" (8.9) is topped only by "The Hauntening" (9.0).

"The Hauntening" shows how delighted fans were to see the tables turned on Louise, who is finally the victim of one of the most elaborate schemes in the series. "Glued, Where's my Bob?" also shows how much fans still love it when it is the kids pulling the pranks. Despite those high ratings, inconsistency with "Sacred Couch" (7.2) made it clear that fans did not appreciate the charm of the Belcher's couch as much as the family, enough to keep season 6 out of the top five seasons.

#5 Season 7 (7.88)

It is the remarkable consistency of season 7 that gave it the edge over a top-heavy season 6. With 10 episodes having a rating above 8.0 it is easy to see why season 7 was able to crack the top five. Once again, a holiday episode is the peak of the season with a Valentine's Day hit in "Bob Actually" (8.5).

Season 7 also has no episodes that fell below a rating of 7.5, giving the fans countless memorable moments. Whether it was going on a fever dream adventure with Louise, Linda struggling to keep her position as the leader of the Wagstaff bake sale, or a laser show with Bob and Gene, fans left every single episode of this season feeling satisfied.

#4 Season 4 (7.90)

Season 4 went through more ups and downs than season 7, but the ups far outweigh the downs with an overall rating of 7.9. Season 4 was able to overcome four episodes with ratings below 7.5 with eight episodes having a rating of 8.2 or better. One of the most popular thanksgiving episodes in "Turkey in a Can" (8.3) and one of the most popular Christmas episodes in "Christmas in the Car" (8.2) carried season 4 to this spot on the list.

The highlight of the season, however, is still the two-parter that closes the season with "How Bob Saves/Destroys the Town" receiving ratings of 8.1 and 8.4. These episodes bring up the prominence of Mr. Fischoeder, establishing a far more dynamic relationship with the Belchers. Even if "Ambergris", "Gene it On", "I Get Psychic Out of You" and "Presto-Tina-o" were forgettable with ratings below 7.5, there is no doubt that season 4 is one of the high points of the series.

#3 Season 2 (7.93)

Season 2 is the shortest season in the series, but it more than makes up for that in the remarkable quality of every episode. The lowest rated episode at 7.5 is well above the average of several later seasons, and the highest-rated episode "Bob Day Afternoon" (8.6) set a new standard for movie homages.

With episodes that have the kids hunting for treasure in a taffy factory, has Bob becoming a gamer and has Tina hanging out with a bad influence, this season launched the peak of the show just as it was getting started, even if fans were down on seeing the Belchers try out water activities in "Synchronized Swimming" (7.5).

#2 Season 3 (7.98)

As a testament to how great the series is, there is a virtual tie for the number one overall season. Season 3 misses the cut for the top spot by less than 0.01. If it weren't for disappointment in the Belcher's run on a television game show in "Family Fracas" (7.3), season 3 reaches the top of the list.

That being said, with five episodes all with a rating of 8.4 or better, season 3 has a phenomenal peak. With several landmark moments including Louise having her first crush in "Boyz 4 Now" (8.5), Gene discovering a toilet in "O.T: The Outside Toilet" (8.3) and Tina getting into a car accident in "Tina-Rannosaurus Wrecks" (8.4), season 3 will likely be the first season that comes to mind when people are picking their favorites.

#1 Season 5 (7.98)

Season 5 reaches the top of the list with some of the highest-rated episodes in the series, and not a single outlier episode to bring the rating down. With a high of 8.7 and a low of 7.6, season 5 sets the highest standard of excellence for the series. There is no mystery as to why "The Oeder Games" (8.7) received the highest rating, as it brings the whole community together, while also pitting them against one another in a way that is never topped throughout the series.

"House Trap" (8.6) then reminds fans the Belchers can also be in a mysterious setting with new characters in order to provide top-tier entertainment. "Dawn of the Peck" (8.4) gives this season one of the best thanksgiving episodes by bringing a different twist to the holiday as Bob is boycotting the day he loves most with Linda and the kids attending the Fiscoeder Turk-tacular Turkey town Festival.

