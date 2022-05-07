David Cronenberg is a name synonymous with body horror. From Scanners to The Fly, Cronenberg has made plenty of gross and utterly fascinating horror classics. He is a director who is constantly pushing the envelope for what is permissible onscreen. But his horror movies aren’t the only ones that are audacious or narratively challenging. Cronenberg has made several non-horror films that are equally visceral when compared to the likes of Videodrome. From thrillers to dramas to even romance, Cronenberg has proven himself as an incredibly versatile director. At this year’s Cannes, he is making his return to the body horror genre with Crimes of the Future. Until then, here are all of his non-horror films, ranked from worst to best:

RELATED: Why 'Videodrome' Is David Cronenberg's Most Prescient Masterpiece

9. Maps to the Stars

Image Via Focus World

Released in 2014, Maps to the Stars is the most recent release from Cronenberg. The story follows a group of Hollywood elites who are struggling to maintain their relevance in the entertainment industry. While Benjie (Evan Bird), a controversial child star, attempts to recover from a descent into addiction, his mother (Mia Wasikowska) works as a therapist for Havana Segrand (Julianne Moore), a washed-up actress overwhelmed by the specter of her legendary movie-star mother. As the characters try to keep their place in Hollywood’s future, they are confronted by their haunted pasts. With Maps to the Stars, there are two elements that Cronenberg hones in on: The psychological effects of the Hollywood system and the lack of imagination coming out of its cinema. However, in its interrogation of the staleness of Hollywood, the biggest sin that Maps to the Stars commits is that it feels no less banal than the films it questions.

8. A Dangerous Method

Image Via Entertainment One

A period piece set on the eve of World War I, A Dangerous Method explores the studies and relationships of Carl Jung (Michael Fassbender), Sigmund Freud (Viggo Mortensen), and Sabine Spielrein (Keira Knightley). The film begins when Spielrein is admitted to be a patient of Jung. As he helps her recover, she develops a deeper interest in psychology and is quickly taken under Jung’s wing as an apprentice. When that apprenticeship inevitably evolves into a sexual relationship, each of the scientists’ conflicting psychological philosophies on the nature of sex come to a head.

The film is a true chamber piece, with the vast majority of the film being carried by the main actors, and features only a handful of locations. However, Cronenberg is able to make the film feel much bigger than it actually is. The headiness of the psychological approaches is translated visually into negative space and the shot selection remains fresh due to the oscillating focal length of the camera. Each actor delivers a riveting performance, but by the end of the film, the effects of the psychological drama begin to wane.

7. Cosmopolis

Made at the height of the Twilight franchise’s popularity, Robert Pattinson found some time in between the two parts of Twilight: Breaking Dawn to create this challenging film about capitalism and greed. Cosmopolis takes place over the course of a single day and stars Pattinson as Eric Packer, a 28-year-old billionaire asset manager who struggles to ride his limousine across Manhattan in an effort to visit his favorite barber. Throughout the course of his day, he is visited by a number of acquaintances, each of which is delighted to converse with Eric about the meaning of life. Each of these conversations is just a distraction from what really is on Eric’s mind: The fact that his life is crumbling around him. As anti-capitalist protestors swarm the streets, Eric finds himself in their crosshairs. The film is much more interesting conceptually as opposed to a viewing experience, but Cronenberg’s directing abilities remain undeniable the whole time.

6. M. Butterfly

Image Via Warner Bros.

Probably the Cronenberg film most unlike anything else he’s done, M. Butterfly is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of 1960s China. Jeremy Irons plays René Gallimard, a French diplomat who becomes infatuated with Song Liling (John Lone), a Chinese opera performer. Loosely based on true events, the film recounts their 20-year relationship and subsequent marriage, in which the entire time, Gallimard is either unaware or willfully ignorant of the fact that Song is a man. Despite the compelling romance, Cronenberg and writer David Henry Hwang clearly have a lot more on their minds than secrecy and attraction. At many points during the film, Song and René discuss the nature of René’s attraction and its roots in Western Orientalism. The movie works well from both angles, and Cronenberg proves he has the craft skills to go beyond the genres he feels most comfortable in.

5. Spider

Image Via Odeon Films

Starring Ralph Fiennes as a mentally-disturbed man, Spider tells a fractured story in which a man struggles to retain his identity. After Dennis Cleg (Fiennes) is released from a mental institution, he finds himself roaming streets that cause memories from his past to flood his brain. As Dennis confronts his splintered memories, he uses strands of yarn to construct a literal web and keep them situated. To match the shattered mind of his central character, Cronenberg weaves the intertwining storylines with sensitivity and a fitting lack of grace. There is a palpable cloud of gloom that blankets the entire film, but just like the memories sneaking their way into Dennis’ head, that gloom inevitably finds its way under the viewer's skin by the end of the film.

4. Crash

Image Via Alliance Communications

This one is definitely an example of Cronenberg creating something wholly visceral without venturing into horror. After getting into a grisly car crash, James Ballard (James Spader), a TV director, discovers a niche underground community of omnisexual car crash victims who recreate collisions as a form of sexual expression. Ballard takes the idea and uses it in an attempt to revitalize his sex life with his wife, Catherine (Deborah Kara Unger).

Being a film about people intentionally getting into car wrecks, there are plenty of opportunities for Cronenberg to revel in the fragility of the human skin. It’s a theme that permeates through many of his horror films, and he takes it to a primal level with Crash. The film is a singular vision from an auteur who was always eager to push the boundaries of what people were comfortable with seeing and shows that he doesn’t always need horror to do it.

3. Eastern Promises

Image Via Pathé Distribution

The most straightforward film of Cronenberg’s career, Eastern Promises follows Naomi Watts' Anna Ivanovna Khitrova, a midwife whose life becomes entangled with the Russian mob. After a teenager dies during childbirth, Anna discovers a diary that suggests the newborn daughter is tied to a rape involving the Russian mob. Acting as a middleman between the mob and Anna is Viggo Mortensen’s Nikolai Luzhin, a bodyguard for the mob family’s son, Kirill (Vincent Cassel). While Anna is adamant about seeking justice and protecting the newborn baby, Nikolai must look out for her protection as she begins to act recklessly. Although the film is more plot-heavy than many of Cronenberg’s others, there are still plenty of chances for Cronenberg’s visceral trademarks. In one unforgettable scene, Nikolai engages in a naked knife fight in a sauna. The scene gains an extra layer of tension because, with Cronenberg as the director, anything could happen. Beyond that scene, Eastern Promises is an immensely entertaining crime drama, with Mortensen’s performance being one of the best in his career.

2. Naked Lunch

Image Via First Independent Films

Very much a relic from a time when auteur directors could get anything they wanted to make greenlit, Naked Lunch follows Bill Lee (Peter Weller), an exterminator who, after accidentally killing his wife, flees to North Africa and uncovers a secret operation orchestrated by giant bugs. Based on the novel by William S. Burroughs, Cronenberg made the interesting decision to ignore much of the source material and instead, opts to blend ideas from Burrough’s other novels and even his personal life. In this, the film becomes a sort of celebration of the author, as well as of the writing process in general. However, even without the metatextual reads of the film, the practical effects are astoundingly well-made, and Cronenberg’s direction is clearly at the height of its powers.

1. A History of Violence

Image Via New Line Cinema

Can you ever truly escape your past? It’s a question that Cronenberg has been toying with in many of his previous films, but it’s one that he confronts head-on with A History of Violence. In his films, the past can come back in many ways. It can be a source of pain, solace, or even a reserve for sexual energy. After Tom Stall (Viggo Mortensen) makes national news for killing two men in self-defense, a posse of dangerous men confront him claiming to know who he really is. A History of Violence marked the first collaboration between Cronenberg and Mortensen, and the two proved to be a perfect pair. Mortensen’s gravitas is effortlessly able to ground the story and the physicality of his performance works incredibly well with Cronenberg’s intimate camerawork and the ruthless action. The film is not only the best non-horror movie directed by Cronenberg but there is definitely an argument for it being his best film overall.

'Crimes of the Future': David Cronenberg's First Movie in a Decade Gets Release Date

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Sean Naughton (26 Articles Published) Sean Naughton is a Movie/TV features writer for Collider. He has written at ScreenRant and writes reviews for his blog Naughton But Movies. He loves all types of films and is currently performing the Sisyphean task of finishing his watchlist. More From Sean Naughton

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe