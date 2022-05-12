As Richard Dreyfuss and Tom Hanks are to Steven Spielberg so is Kurt Russell to John Carpenter. Between the late 70s and mid-90s, the pair made five films together. Films that cemented a friendship and brought Russell some well-received reviews in which he was no longer seen as that Disney Kid.

Before now, other lists have sought to rank their films together from the worst to the best. This time, it's about the performances and the creativity of the duo that is writer/director John Carpenter and the charming, talented Kurt Russell.

A Friendship Forged, Elvis (1979)

Elvis was a television film event that was offered to Carpenter when the film's producers learned he had done the music for his own film, Halloween. If he could do that he obviously must know how to do a musical biopic, right? He and star Kurt Russell formed a fast friendship and business association during the making of the film, which garnered them both positive reviews. It would also be the first of a few times Kurt Russell played Elvis.

Despite being the least known of their collaborations, the film saw Russell earn an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of The King, while the film went on to have a theatrical release in Europe. The film, however, is so far outside the genre in which Carpenter seems to regularly delve into, not to mention its limited availability for years, that it is ofttimes overlooked in Carpenter's filmography. But it was here that the seed was planted. One that would grow.

A Satirical Escape From L.A. (1996)

Escape From L.A. is, to date, the last screen collaboration between Carpenter and Russell. Fans continue to hold out for one more reunion, however, which speaks to the chemistry the two share and the way it's presented onscreen. Escape From L.A.returned iconic antihero Snake Plissken to the screen. This time to recover a device that could bring about the fall of America. Snake is ready to do what is right, even if it's the hard thing.

The idea of the film may have been sound, and getting Russell and Carpenter back together was smart. The film tried to take the satire and political commentary inherent in the first film and carry it forward, exponentially. It's taken to extremes, and a number of set pieces and visual effects don't stand up today, nor at the time. While it may not have affected their friendship, the film probably had an impact on their business relations when it flopped as hard as it did. So for now, fans wait for another venture, and perhaps enjoy a round with Bangkok rules.

A Classic Escape From New York (1981)

A b-movie sci-fi film, Escape From New York, was released in 1981 to solid reviews and box office. It introduced the world to anti-hero Snake Plissken. Plissken is sent to the prison island of New York to rescue the President whose plane has crashed. With commentary on politics and capitalism, the film garnered a cult following and demonstrated a growing partnership and sense of play developing between Russell and Carpenter. They were willing to take chances together, and it paid off.

Carpenter had helped Russell shed his Disney image and built him into a laconic, dangerous character that would garner lots of attention and similar roles in the future. Russell is perfectly at ease as Snake, and since that time, he stepped easily into any and some essential roles that he took on.

The Defining Thing (1982)

The summer of 1982 was an iconic time for film, and though Carpenter's remake of The Thing From Another World was panned at the time it has grown to be recognized as one of the great sci-fi horrors. Arguably the best of the Carpenter/Russell collaborations the film holds up today and delivers scares, body horror, and important commentary on humanity's fear of "the other."

Russell slips into another, albeit reluctant, hero and confronts an alien menace in the Antarctic. He and his fellow learn they can't trust one another as the creature can mimic any one of them, and wants only to escape into the world. The film is now considered a staple of cinema, but it doesn't feel like a full representation of the continuing friendship between director and actor. It feels like a nod to the films they loved as kids while letting them comment on the world around them.

Goofy and Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Escapist fun and a demonstration of trust. Big Trouble in Little China feels like Kurt Russell and John Carpenter are having a great time playing in the sandbox of imagination. These are two pals letting loose, goofing off, and not caring what anyone else thinks.

Combining Eastern mythology with Western action beats Russell and Carpenter's pairing in this film is a delight. Russell, trusting in what his director wants, lets the character of Jack Burton slide from hero to sidekick, from love interest to tool, from smart to dumber than a bag of hammers, and all of it works within the confines of the world they're playing in. The Thing may be their best work, but Big Trouble in Little China is two friends having a ball together and sharing it with the audience. Let's hope for at least one more go-round from the pair.

