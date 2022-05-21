Although the most prolific adaptations of legendary horror author Stephen King’s work happened in the '80s, there have been some big hits over the last decade or so. From Andy Muschietti’s two It films bringing a new horrifying take on Pennywise the Dancing Clown to the attention director Mike Flanagan has gained from just two adaptations, some modern King adaptations have made a big splash.

Blumhouse and Universal are the latest studios to adapt one of King’s stories with Keith Thomas’ Firestarter. There are plenty more coming soon, including Salem’s Lot in September and a remake of Christine from Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller. The modern era of King films, from 2000 to the present, has seen a lot of great adaptations with a few stinkers as well, so it’s a great time to see where Firestarter and other modern adaptations stack up against one another.

13) 'The Dark Tower' (2017)

The 2017 adaptation of The Dark Tower was meant to be the start of King's seven-book magnum opus, but it felt more like a fall from grace.

Many felt the film condensed too much story from multiple books and did not leave a lasting impression with its multiverse spanning story. Idris Elba’s performance as gunslinger Roland was noteworthy, and many appreciated the nods to King’s other movie adaptations, but The Dark Tower is ultimately a bore.

12) 'In the Tall Grass' (2019)

Netflix's adaptation of King and his son Joe Hill's 2012 novella In the Tall Grass is a weird watch, but it’s not because of writer/director Vincenzo Natali, not entirely anyway.

Frankly, the story about people being lured into a field of tall grass and ending up in an endless nightmare is convoluted from the start and only becomes more mind-boggling once its time travel element comes into play. It’s got some moments horror fans will love, including a wild performance from Patrick Wilson, but In the Tall Grass’ tone and delivery are confusing and nearly impossible to follow.

11) 'Secret Window' (2004)

Most people probably didn’t even know that David Koepp's 2004 film Secret Window is a King adaptation as the story is a part of his 1990 collection Four Past Midnight.

The Johnny Depp-led thriller showed some promise in its story of a recovering author being stalked by a man who claims that the author has been plagiarizing his work but can’t maintain its momentum leading to an unsatisfying and generic twist ending.

10) 'Carrie' (2013)

Image via Sony

Kimberly Pierce's 2013 remake of Carrie is a pretty by-the-numbers remake that boasts a talented cast and some welcomed carnage but isn’t all that special.

It doesn’t add much new to the story overall and, if we’re being honest, never gets out of the shadow of Brian De Palma’s 1976 horror classic. Carrie (2013) is far from being a bad adaptation but isn’t close to being great either.

9) 'Pet Semetary' (2019)

The 2019 adaptation of Pet Semetary was a solid modern retelling with its atmospheric eeriness and exciting updates to the material but was underwhelming.

The film created a great atmosphere by bringing viewers back to the iconic haunted burial ground. John Lithgow was great as Jud Crandall but mostly disappointed fans with its lack of consistent scares and bland story choices.

8) 'Firestarter' (2022)

Blumhouse and director Keith Thomas’ adaptation of Firestarter is the latest King adaptation to hit theaters. Even for its faulty story and characters, it manages to bring some good horror.

The film certainly makes good use of the destructive and dangerous nature of its fiery child protagonist through its chilling visuals. It features some solid performances from Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Zac Efron. Sadly though, the dismal depth of its characters and rushed conclusion keep it from being a strong King adaptation.

7) '1922' (2017)

Image via Netflix

Finally, we enter the great King adaptations of the modern era, starting with Zak Hilditch’s 2017 adaptation of King’s 2010 novella 1922 for Netflix.

The film sees Thomas Jane playing a farmer conspiring to murder his wife with the help of his son in a thrilling slow burner that showcases Jane at his best, and Hilditch’s direction creates a satisfying hooking thriller. It might not be as scare-heavy and exciting as other King adaptations, but 1922 shouldn’t be overlooked.

6) 'It' (2017)

Andy Muschietti’s breakout 2017 adaptation of It took the world by storm through its incredible scares and talented young cast.

Bill Skarsgard’s performance as Pennywise is instantly captivating and full of terror. Muschietti’s direction of a younger cast makes for a moving and meaningful coming-of-age tale. Plus, it is just one part of a horror epic full of memorable moments and brings a King classic to life with real ambition.

5) 'It: Chapter 2' (2019)

It: Chapter 2 provides precisely what audiences want to see in a sequel by not losing much momentum with its older cast and upping the horror.

Chapter 2 provides even more ambitious and creative scares as an adult Losers Club returns to Derry to take care of Pennywise once and for all and offers a more mature and terrifying homecoming that solidifies the legacy of Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise being one of the most iconic horror performances of all time.

4) '1408' (2007)

Image via Dimension Films

1408 is a heavily underrated King adaptation as it takes viewers into a thrilling and chilling haunted house, or rather a hotel room, for strong scares.

John Cusack’s performance as a horror writer Mike Enslin staying in a haunted hotel room is slow-building paranoia at its finest. The personal hell that develops around Mike makes him a compelling character and the overall experience a total nerve-shredder.

3) 'Gerald’s Game' (2017)

Mike Flanagan’s 2017 adaptation of Gerald’s Game is another adaptation that isn’t as big or exciting with its scares but features standout performances in a slow-burning nightmare that’s constantly compelling.

Carla Gugino’s performance as a woman who’s stuck handcuffed in bed after her husband suddenly dies during their foreplay is a career-best that everyone should see. Flanagan shows a lot of confidence in creating tantalizing tension and palpable suspense, so much so that King himself says he’s a big fan.

2) 'The Mist' (2007)

With some creepy monsters and a jaw-dropping ending, Frank Darabont’s 2007 adaptation of The Mist easily cements itself as one of the best King adaptations of all time.

Thomas Jane leads a horrific and harrowing story of a group of people trying to survive an invasion of alien-like creatures that come from a mysterious mist that washes over their town. The creature designs will absolutely induce goosebumps, the performances from Jane and Marcia Gay Harden are fantastic, and its risky choice to have a different ending than King’s story pays off immensely and is horrifying.

1) 'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

Image via Warner Bros.

Mike Flanagan defied expectations with his adaptation of Doctor Sleep, not only providing a worthy sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation of The Shining but also crafting a sequel that retains the best elements of King's vision.

It’s telling of an older Danny Torrance revisiting his past and saving another young psychic from a rising dark force is full of incredible suspense, fulfilling nods to the original, and standout performances from Ewan McGregor as Danny and Rebecca Ferguson as the villainous Rose the Hat. It’s a modern horror masterpiece and defines what makes King’s best stories so great.

