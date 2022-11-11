Love them or hate them, cats have been a part of the film industry for well over a century now; ever since William K.L. Dickson and William Heise's 1894's short film The Boxing Cats, these purr-fect creatures have popped up on our screens a good number of times (and we're here for it).

RELATED: Purrfect Movies About Big Cats to Watch After 'Beast'

Whether or not they're the main character or the protagonist's loyal companion, cats are often the ones to bring fun to a film — sometimes these furry stars are just what a movie needs to make it more interesting. As a consequence, audiences have been introduced to several unique cats throughout the years. To celebrate these iconic felines, we present to you a definitive list of furry friends, from real-life Keanu to animated Garfield, who have successfully carved their on-screen legacy.

Keanu from 'Keanu' (2016)

Keanu's title star is as charming as it can be. The somewhat underrated comedy — also known as Cat Boys — centers around two cousins (played by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) and catches audiences off-guard with the adorable kitten of an L.A drug lord.

Frankly, there are very few things as precious as a tabby in a do-rag, and for that alone the movie is well worth the watch. Moreover, at the end of the day, Keanu is a very accurate and relatable film — while the common kitten's voice is not likely to sound like Keanu Reeves, we too would risk it all for them.

Mrs. Norris from 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' (2001)

When the category is majestic Maine Coons, it is impossible not to think about Argus Flinch's (David Bradley) beloved cat pet Mrs. Norris, who graced worldwide fans with her first appearance in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

RELATED: Coolest 'Harry Potter' Spells That We Wish We Could Cast

Apart from being extremely endearing, the fur ball is described as a highly intelligent being, which incited a lot of fan theories on whether or not she is actually a Maledictus. In addition, Mrs. Norris also shares a strong connection with her owner, alerting him to any students misbehaving inside the school castle.

D.C from 'That Darn Cat!' (1962)

D.C (short for Darn Cat) is the main star of the 1962 Walt Disney thriller comedy. An elegant Siamese named D.C is quick to steal everyone's hearts in a movie that revolves around a cat-allergic agent who is assigned to a case after a kidnapped bank teller uses the neighbor's wandering pet to send an S.O.S.

A cat-themed crime film where the clever feline is always up to something? Count us in. While D.C may not be the most famous cat in the industry, he surely made a name for himself in the hilarious Disney classic, stealing the spotlight in every scene he was in.

Thackery Binx from 'Hocus Pocus' (1993)

The second installment of the Hocus Pocus franchise came out this year and brought tons of nostalgia with it. However, everyone's favorite spooky cat was nowhere to be seen. While this was obviously expected, it feels almost criminal not to bring Thackery Binx back on-screen whenever the chance presents itself.

RELATED: Wickedly Memorable Easter Eggs In 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Although the black feline is hardly the protagonist of the first movie, viewers can not deny his relevance to the plot of the film — without doubt, the courageous Bombay cat played a major role in helping the Dennisons when they accidentally resurrected the Sanderson sisters.

Pyewacket from 'Bell, Book and Candle' (1958)

Although the talented Kim Novak stars in Bell, Book and Candle, her feline co-star easily steals every scene he is in — the gorgeous seal point Siamese is undoubtedly one of the most notable cats in film and ultimately a big part of the story. The 1958 movie follows a young woman who enchants her neighbor to fall in love with her.

Whether or not one is a modern-day witch, there is hardly a better companion than a cat, and Pyewacket — whose name is a historical reference to a real-life cat associated with witch-hunting — helps depict exactly that.

Jonesy from 'Alien' (1979)

Jonesy was one of Alien's MVPs — a cat kept aboard the USCSS Nostromo as Ellen Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) cuddly pet. Apart from him being extremely cute, he also controlled rodents aboard the ship and served as a source of relaxation and amusement for the crew.

RELATED: The Best Horror Movies of the 1970s

Between wild fan theories and internet memes, there is no doubt that the ginger American Shorthair made hiss-tory when it comes to felines starring in iconic movies.

Holly's cat from 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

While Audrey Hepburn's character's cat name is unknown in the iconic film Breakfast at Tiffany's, our love for him doesn't go unnoticed. Holly Golightly's furry companion is named Orangey in real life and was quite the movie star back in the day, according to the book Cat Lover’s Daily Companion.

Undoubtedly, the male marmalade tabby cat plays a big role in the Blake Edwards movie: He represents the fact that people often become attached to elements of their lives without even realizing it. (Though, to be fair, how could you not become attached to him?)

Garfield in 'Garfield: The Movie' (2004)

If we're being honest, Garfield is possibly the most well-known animated cat ever; that alone is quite impressive. On top of that, the lazy Persian tabby is also extremely entertaining to watch on-screen and oddly relatable — after all, who doesn't hate Mondays?

Noted for his love for lasagna and sleeping, the fictional feline has unquestionably brought viewers a really fun time in front of the screen.

Puss in the Boots from the 'Shrek' Franchise

Shrek's Puss in the Boots is pawsome in his own right. Not only is he voiced by the legendary Antonio Banderas but he also has a killer fashion sense. There is no doubt that the proud fighter is an amazing addition to the franchise which fans can't help but love.

RELATED: Why 'Puss in Boots' Is an Animated Spinoff That Worked

Never the one to back off from a good challenge and always ready to smooth-talk his way out of trouble, the beloved kitten is surely legendary when it comes to feline on-screen representation.

Goose the cat from 'Captain Marvel' (2019)

A force to reckon with, MCU's pet cat is a curious, charming and intelligent 12-year-old feline who always brings the best out of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury. Although Goose looks harmless on the surface, the cat is actually an extraterrestrial species called a Flerken — and a very powerful one for that matter.

Ever since the movie came out, Reggie (the feline's real life name) took on his new professional movie star life, enchanting worlwide fans with his premiere attendances.

NEXT: The Scariest Dogs in Film Ranked