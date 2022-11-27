One of the reasons for the success of Disney's animated films is their characters. Ranging from princesses to talking animals, Disney's protagonists have been able to connect with general audiences since 1937 thanks to their humanity. Despite being brought to life by pencil drawings or computers, the struggles they go through and the morals they uphold make them just as real as the hands that brought them to life.

10/10 Pocahontas

After her father returns home from war, Pocahontas learns that her tribe's greatest warrior, Kocoum, has asked for her hand in marriage. Though she doesn't want to go against her father's wishes, Pocahontas questions if this is truly the path she wants to walk.

Except for Sleeping Beauty'sAurora, Pocahontas is arguably the least memorable of the Disney Princesses. She possesses the noble traits of the other princesses, such as kindness, independence, and a desire to help others, but she lacks a personal trait that is her own. Still, her animation is some of the most fluid and breathtaking in all of Disney, particularly whenever her hair is blowing in the wind.

9/10 Bernard & Bianca

Voiced by Bob Newhart and Eva Gabor, Bernard and Bianca work for the Rescue Aid Society, an organization of mice that help children in need. After proving themselves in The Rescuers they returned in the sequel to help out a young boy in Australia captured by a poacher. As they traverse the outback to save him, Bernard is also trying to propose to Bianca.

The reason these two are so low is that they only work as a duo. They compliment each other well, with Bernard being nervous while Bianca is outgoing, but their personalities are comparatively flat with Disney's other heavy hitters of this decade. Fortunately, they're carried by their fantastic voice actors and Bernard's character growth in discovering his courage.

8/10 Hercules

When the God of the Underworld, Hades, learns that the newborn god, Hercules, is destined to defeat him, Hades tasks his minions with kidnapping and killing him. They're able to strip him of his divinity, but he retained inhuman strength. Now raised as a mortal on Earth, Hercules finds he doesn't fit in thanks to his powers, and longs to find a place where he belongs.

Hercues is the typical innocent and good natured-style hero. While he's not the sharpest tool in the shed, and he wants to become a hero in order to achieve his overall goal of acceptance, he legitimately likes to help others and improve their lives. His youthful excitement is perfectly captured by both of his voice actors: Josh Keatonin his teenage years, and Tate Donovan as an adult.

7/10 Tarzan

After his parents are killed by the leopard, Sabor, an infant human is adopted by a gorilla who lost her child to Sabor as well. She names him Tarzan and raises him alongside the gorillas, much to the displeasure of her mate, Kerchak. Things become even more complicated when British explorers come study the gorillas, and Tarzan finds himself torn between two different words.

Tarzan's story comes at the end of the Renaissance, which means audiences had already seen plenty of films about outsiders finding their place. However, his still works thanks to the uniqueness of his situation caught between two worlds. Supervising animator Glen Keane showed this with animalistic movements and human pathos shown through subtle facial expressions.

6/10 Ariel

Of the seven daughters of the sea king, Triton, his youngest, Ariel, is said to have the most beautiful singing voice. Unfortunately, she also possesses an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, especially regarding humans. Despite Triton's best efforts, Ariel makes regular voyages to sunken ships and to the surface to collect human-made objects or spy on sailors.

5/10 Mulan

Fa Mulan wants nothing more than to help her ailing father and uphold her family's honor. Sadly, this is complicated by her social awkwardness, and due to her status as a woman in ancient China. However, when her father is conscripted to join the army, Mulan disguises herself a man and takes his place.

Mulan was created to be different from previous Disney heroines, and in many ways the writers succeeded. She overcomes her problems using her mind and observational skills, and her desire to protect those she loves leads to some of the most heroic acts in Disney. Despite this, the film never makes Mulan feel unrealistic: she has her moments of weakness and needs her friends and loved ones to overcome them.

4/10 Quasimodo

When judge Claud Frollo kills a Romani woman on the steps of Notre Dame, he is forced to raise her infant son as his own to avoid eternal damnation. Due to the child's appearance, Frollo names him Quasimod and hides him in the cathedrals' bell tower, warning him never to leave. While Quasimodo doesn't want to displease his adopted father, he spends his days watching the people of Paris and dreaming that one day he could walk among them.

3/10 Aladdin

In the streets of Agrabah, Aladdin and his monkey friend, Abu, survive each day by stealing food and dodging guards. One day, he hopes to escape this life of poverty and disrespect by obtaining wealth of his own. He gets his chance after a chance meeting with Princess Jasmine, which sets him on a journey into a magical cave and a meeting with a wish-granting genie.

Aladdin has one of the strongest journeys to overcome his flaws and perspectives in Disney. Though he is shown to be kind and generous early in the film, as he gets deeper and deeper into his lies to impress Jasmine and himself, he ends up betraying the genie and causing more problems for everyone. He learns that, regardless of if he has money or not, he will always be trapped by circumstances unless he remains true to who he is.

2/10 Belle

Image via Disney

In a small French village lives Belle, the daughter of the local inventor. She is seen as a bit of a weirdo by the townsfolk, both because of her father's crazy inventions, and because she would rather keep pt herself and read a book than engage in gossip with them or hero-worship the local hunter, Gaston. Belle never lets their whispers get to her, however, and keeps doing her thing while dreaming that one day she will be able to find adventure in the great wide somewhere.

1/10 Simba

Image via Disney

As the only son of King Mufasa, Simba is raised knowing that one day he will take his father's place as ruler of the Pride Lands. This leaves him more than a little cocky in his youth and eager to prove himself. Unfortunately, his uncle Scar also seeks the thrown, and is willing to prey on Simba's youth and pride to get him and his father killed.

Simba's journey from cocky kid to a ruler who understands the weight of responsibility is easily the strongest character arc in all of Disney. It reminds audiences that you cannot escape your past, but that doesn't mean it defines you. Both Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick do amazing jobs portraying Simba as the kid who thinks he's invincible and the uncertain adult respectively.

