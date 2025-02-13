We’re one gallop closer to diving into our next Western-themed romance obsession, as Netflix has finally unveiled the official first look at their upcoming series, Ransom Canyon. Putting Josh Duhamel (Shotgun Wedding) and Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights) at the center of a romance that blends small town life with big-time ranching dreams, the teaser shines a light on all the highs and lows we can expect when the series rides its high horse onto the streamer on April 17. If other titles from the platform, like Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias, have caught your eyes and heart, Ransom Canyon promises to do the same — just with a Yellowstone twist.

With sweeping cinematic views, today’s debut peek of Ransom Canyon fully immerses viewers in the Texas countryside, where families make their fortunes as ranchers. Shots of gargantuan homes with Olympic-sized pools and huge barns foreshadow the sheer wealth that will undoubtedly play a big part of the platform’s latest romance-centered drama. We get our first glimpses of the show’s leading characters, Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) and Quinn O’Grady (Kelly), as the former can be heard in a voiceover, stating that the titular town “gives us all something to be happy about.” Beers are cheersed and horses take off across wide expanses of terrain, while the back-and-forth relationship between Staten and Quinn is put on display. But, adults won’t be the only ones feeling the tension, as we also see that the lives of high schoolers will be prominently displayed in the series as well. The town may be small, but its heart is big, and it looks like there’s plenty to look forward to in Netflix’s upcoming production.

Filling out the rest of the citizens of Ransom Canyon is a lineup of talent that includes the likes of Lizzy Greene (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn), Meta Golding (Rabbit Hole), James Brolin (The Amityville Horror), Marianly Tejada (One Of Us Is Lying), Eoin Macken (The Night Shift), Garrett Wareing (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Jack Schumacher (Top Gun: Maverick), and Andrew Liner (Vampire Academy).

'Ransom Canyon' Is Netflix’s Latest Adaptation

Ransom Canyon marks Netflix’s freshest dip into book territory, following hits like 3 Body Problem, All the Light We Cannot See, Orange Is the New Black, and Mindhunter. The series serves as an adaptation of Jodi Thomas’ romance series. With seven titles in the collection, there are plenty of stories to explore in the project, which hails from April Blair (Wednesday).

Check out the debut trailer for Ransom Canyon above and stream it on Netflix beginning on April 17.