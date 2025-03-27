As you’ll hear in the new trailer for Netflix’s Ransom Canyon, when you uproot your life and move to the titular Texas town, you’re either running to something or running from something. When it comes to the series’ main characters, audiences will just have to wait until April 17 to find out who falls into which camp, but today’s teaser certainly gives viewers a better idea of how the drama will shake out. Featuring leading performances from Josh Duhamel (Life as We Know It), Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights), James Brolin (The Amityville Horror), Lizzy Greene (A Million Little Things) and more, the 10-episode first season takes its story from the novel series penned by Jodi Thomas.

Aerial views give audiences a sweeping look at the gorgeous hills that encompass Ransom Canyon. After losing everything, Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) returns to the Texas community to start fresh. Stepping onto the scene like a bull in a china shop, Staten is immediately the talk of the town, and quickly makes some enemies after catching the eye of his old flame — Quinn O’Grady (Kelly). But the adults aren’t the only ones with drama in the Canyon, as the trailer introduces audiences to the younger members of the community, who each have their own inner-workings and cliques. Running through the core of everyone’s individual business is a well-kept secret that threatens to tear the entire town apart.

Meet the Names Behind ‘Ransom Canyon’

Filling out the rest of the production’s ensemble is a lineup that includes Eoin Macken (La Brea), Garrett Wareing (Manifest), Meta Golding (Rabbit Hole), Marianly Tejada (One of Us Is Lying), Andrew Liner (Vampire Academy), Jack Schumacher (Top Gun: Maverick), Brett Cullen (Falcon Crest) and Kate Burton (Grey’s Anatomy).

Netflix’s latest Western romantic drama hails from April Blair, who has previously penned scripts for shows including the streamer’s mega-hit Wednesday. Prior to Ransom Canyon, Blair served as the creator and executive producer behind Jane by Design and All American. With so many stories to choose from in Thomas’ book series, should the first season of Ransom Canyon prove successful with viewers, the creative team has plenty of places to go next.

Check out the trailer for Ransom Canyon above.