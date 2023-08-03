The Big Picture Max announced today that the premiere of Rap Sh!t Season 2 will be delayed until November 9, possibly due to the actors' and writers' strike.

The series follows the journey of Mia and Shawna, two Black singers trying to make it in the music industry, as they face unexpected challenges in their career.

Season 2 of Rap Sh!t will consist of 8 episodes, with the first two premiering on November 9 and subsequent episodes rolling out weekly until December 21.

Max announced today that Rap Sh!t fans will have to wait three more months until they’re finally able to watch Season 2. Originally slated for an August 10 premiere, the series created by Issa Rae (Insecure) will now come to the streaming platform on November 9. Rap Sh!t will premiere with two episodes and new episodes will roll out weekly until December 21.

The series centers around a duo of Black singers who do their best to survive and thrive in the music industry. In Season 2, we’ll get to see Mia (KaMillion) and Shawna (Aida Osman) go on tour as they see their career take off – but that means they’ll also have to deal with problems they never saw coming.

Even though there’s no official word on it, it’s possible that the shift in release dates is related to the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strike. The stoppage has already affected the production of most TV series and movies in Hollywood, which has already prompted studios to modify the release dates of several of its titles. The change in Rap Sh!t Season 2 will probably fill a gap that Max will have at the end of the year.

Image via HBO

The cast of Rap Sh!t also features Jonica Booth (Mrs. Davis) as Chastity, RJ Cyler (Power Rangers) as Lamont and Daniel Augustin (How I Met Your Father) as Maurice. Season 2 is showrun by Syreeta Singleton, who was also a writer on Issa Rae’s breakout series Insecure – which you can now stream on Netflix – and Apple TV+ animated musical comedy Central Park.

Max premieres Season 2 of Rap Sh!t on November 9 with two episodes. The additional 6 episodes are set to roll out weekly every Thursday. You can watch a trailer (with the old release date) below:

Check out the official synopsis here: