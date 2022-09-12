The renewal comes less than two months after the series premiere.

Emmy-nominated triple threat (plus some) Issa Rae's latest HBO Max original series Rap Sh!t recently relocated production to sunny California ahead of the show's first season premiere in July. Less than two months after the series' streaming debut, Rap Sh!t has been officially renewed for a second season

The eight-episode series' first season follows Shawna (Aida Osman) and her estranged high school friend Mia, played by real-life rapper and songwriter KaMillion, on a mission to find success within the music industry. After the two reconnect, they make the decision to form a rap group. Shawna and Mia begin to get noticed, but as their rocky career takes off, the tensions between the pair and the drama surrounding their new lives grows, leading to a climactic season finale.

Rap Sh!t has been highly praised since its summer premiere as "a hilarious and experimental comedy." Creator Rae, who's known for her other HBO original Insecure, was inspired to write the series when she came across a music producer's unnecessary critique of female rappers. The show excelled with audiences and has now officially been renewed for a second season, with production moving to California. Showrunner Syreeta Singleton promises the second season will go "bigger and harder," while Rae credited the freshman season's outstanding success to their "incredibly talented team."

HBO Max's Head of Original Content, Sarah Aubrey, spoke on Mia and Shawna's future, referring to their viral hit:

"We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of RAP SH!T. With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at HOORAE, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming."

Featured in Rap Sh!t alongside stars Osman and KaMillion are Jonica Booth, Daniel Augustin, R.J. Cyler, Nijah Brenea, Pretty Vee, Victoria Richards, and more.

Rap Sh!t is executive produced and co-written by Rae and showrunner Singleton. HOORAE's Montrel McKay and 3 Arts Entertainment's Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky also executive produce. Co-executive producers include Quality Control Films' Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Pierre "P" Thomas, HOORAE's Sara Rastogi, and hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls.

Season 1 of Rap Sh!t is available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch a teaser for the show and read the official synopsis below: