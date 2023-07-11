Nearly a year after Mia (KaMillion) and Shawna (Aida Osman) kicked off their rap careers with Season 1 of Rap Sh!t, the duo is ready to take their career to the next level. A new teaser trailer for Season 2 of Issa Rae's hit comedy series sees the best friends going on tour and facing new challenges as their fame within the rap industry continues to grow. Coming off a climactic finale that threatened everything, Mia and Shawna will find themselves at a crossroads, weighing whether it's best to be who they are or conform to the whims of the industry. Along with the release date, Max announced that their second tour kicks off on August 10.

It's immediately clear how far Mia and Shawna have come since Season 1 in the trailer, now awkwardly filming a music video together ahead of their tour as the opening act for Reina Reign (Kat Cunning). They're hitting the big time and the duo is understandably excited to take their rap skills across the country and perform in front of some of their largest crowds yet. It's their time to shine, but it doesn't come without sacrifices from everyone involved as they head on the road. Mia had to leave behind her daughter for the opportunity, though it only serves as extra motivation to go out and kill it every night. Playing second fiddle to Reign also seems like it'll be a source of tension in the upcoming season as Mia and Shawna look to define themselves as artists in the music industry.

Rap Sh!t earned plenty of love last year for its comedy and, while there's plenty of drama to come with the rise of the duo's careers, the trailer never loses sight of the laughs either. At the time of the renewal for Season 2, HBO Max's Head of Original Content, Sarah Aubrey, promised "more scheming and seducing" ahead and that certainly seems to be the case with spicy new performances with Reina. Some of the comedy comes from their collab too as Mia and Shawna realize by the end how unfair it is that she gets to don Gucci while they wear "IHOP."

Image via HBO

Who's Going on Tour With Rap Sh!t Season 2?

Rae returns as the head of Rap Sh!t fresh off of swinging through the multiverse as Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with Syreeta Singleton back as showrunner. The team ditched Florida for the California coast ahead of Season 2 as the production sought to take advantage of new tax incentives, but it's also a fitting move given the nationwide tour ahead for Mia and Shawna. KaMillion and Osman will be joined in their bus trip across the country by returning cast members Jonica Booth as Chastity, RJ Cyler as Lamont, and Daniel Augustin as Maurice.

Rap Sh!t Season 2 goes on tour with two episodes on August 10 followed by new episodes every Thursday. Check out the teaser trailer below.