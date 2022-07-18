Issa Rae’s new comedy series Rap Sh!t is set to premiere later this month on HBO Max, but the show is already seemingly gearing up for another season. Rae had introduced the recently dropped trailer as being "the next big, must-see fun show" for summer, and she might just be right.

In its latest round of tax credits awarded by the California Film Commission, Rap Sh!t has been awarded a not insignificant sum of $12.6 million, according to Deadline. The extra funds come from recent legislation signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom, which has seen an increase in the state’s film and TV tax credit program with a focus on job creation and relocating entertainment productions to the state. This award by the California Film Commission will see the relocation of production for season 2 of Rap Sh!t from Florida to California. Another show to be relocating its production location due to these tax credits is Killing It, which will move from Louisiana to the Golden State.

The new HBO Max original Rap Sh!t will center on the journey of two friends, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who attended high school together in Miami but became estranged. The eight-episode series will follow their reconnection and the forming of a rap group. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the series premiere, Rae revealed that she had come up with the idea of the show while still working on Insecure. Rae wanted to do a series about the music industry and the prevailing culture, and she came across a bit of inspiration, revealing, “I saw these comments from a prominent producer about female rappers and how all they rap about is their vaginas, to say it euphemistically, and I thought that was so unfair. So I thought: let me start telling this story now.”

Rae revealed that she did not consider having a role in the series like she has normally done previously. Speaking about working with Rae on the series, Osman said, “Issa is the most intelligent, poised, perceptive, attentive genius. The fact that my success could come from someone who looks like me is the sweetest thing in the world.”

Rae executive produces the show alongside Montrel McKay for Hoorae Productions and Syreenta Singleton who also serves as showrunner. Deniese Davis, Jonathan Berry, and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment will also serve as executive producers.

Rap Sh!t premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, July 21. Check out the trailer below: