Issa Rae is heading back to HBO with her upcoming comedy series Rap Sh!t. Ahead of the show's premiere later this month, HBO Max has released a full-length trailer. Rae introduces the trailer, teasing the series as "the next big, must-see fun show" of the summer. The eight-episode season will debut its first two episodes on July 21, with the remainder dropping once a week every Thursday up to the finale on September 1.

The trailer opens with Shawna (Aida Osman) watching a video of someone who has money to literally burn. A bit later, she watches a music video with a co-worker and is complaining about how the women are portrayed, not really seeing a point in the video. While she wants similar success, she wants to go about it differently. Soon enough, Shawna reunites with an old friend, Mia (KaMillion), who suggests they start a rap group. The two begin moving forward with their idea and planning their image. As the trailer continues, viewers gain a bigger sense of the messaging Shawna wants to share as her and Mia's success grows. The two face a few challenges, but despite that, the trailer maintains a hopeful tone as Shawna reminds Mia they got this.

While the trailer reveals a bit more of what viewers can expect plot-wise, it also showcases other integral aspects of the series. As characters are revealed throughout the trailer, viewers see the dynamics between Shawna and her friends and how they offer her support. The trailer also brings viewers to Miami, including the vibrant nightlife, with a backing hip-hop soundtrack to complement it.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Rap Sh!t': New Issa Rae Comedy Series Reveals Chaotic Trailer and Summer Release Date

Per HBO Max, Rap Sh!t "follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group." As the duo navigate their way around the rap scene to build their careers, they must also focus on "staying true to themselves."

Rae wrote the premiere episode and executive produces alongside Syreeta Singleton, who also serves as showrunner. The pair also co-wrote the finale episode. Additional executive producers include Deniese Davis, HOORAE's Sara Rastogi and Montrel McKay, 3 Arts Entertainment's Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky, Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films, and hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls.

Rap Sh!t premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, July 21. Check out the official trailer below: