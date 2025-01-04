From a handful of musicals that earned varying degrees of critical and commercial success — Wicked, Emilia Perez, and Joker: Folie a Deux — to films about great musicians that ranged from straightforward to different levels of form-challenging — A Complete Unknown, Piece by Piece, and Better Man — music-centered movies somewhat defined the final three months of the 2024 year in film. Amidst this wave of music films, there was one release that unfortunately went fairly unnoticed, despite being an incredibly funny and accurate look into what it is actually like to be an aspiring musician.

That film is Rap World, which was co-written by its stars Conner O'Malley, Jack Bensinger, and Eric Rahill, and co-directed by O'Malley and Danny Scharar. It is a found-footage-style mockumentary set in 2009 about a group of white wannabe rappers attempting to record a full album in one night in their hometown of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania. A hilarious, absurd, and, at times, painfully insightful look into the era it's set in, Rap World is quite possibly the least discussed great film of 2024. It was released for free on YouTube in late October and, at the time this article is being written, has a view count just shy of 340,000. The film succeeds due in large part to its deep understanding of the people and time in history it is satirizing and because of the unwavering commitment to the bit brought by its creators and stars.

Set in 2009, 'Rap World' is a Scarily Accurate Period Piece

Rap World follows slacker friends Matt (O'Malley), Casey (Bensinger), and Jason (Rahill) on a quest to construct and record a rap album in a single night, despite being woefully unprepared and without any discernible vision or musical abilities to speak of. What they lack in talent, though, they make up for in delusionally large amounts of self-belief. The characters are the types of people who probably found a lot of inspiration in the film 8 Mile. Believing they could easily become rappers, their admiration for hip-hop clearly comes without any real knowledge or understanding of the music or how it's made. In fact, in an interview with The Fader, Bensinger was asked about the decision to center the story on these characters and said, "I think there was a certain guy back in the day that really resonated for this type of project. I remember, especially after 8 Mile came out around the same time as CKY, that suburban white guys started to think this stuff was easy." If you knew people like this, spent time on the internet in the late 2000s, or perhaps regrettably see some of your former self in these characters, you will probably find yourself knowingly cringing at many of Rap World's hauntingly accurate observations.

While Rap World paints a truthful picture of a specific type of person that existed in 2009, it also perfectly depicts how most people generally interacted with technology and the internet at this time. Before social media became what it is today, people were not as experienced with portraying themselves on camera. We didn't all have smartphones in our pockets that we could use to constantly document our lives for the world to see. Moreover, we weren't truly able to grasp the concept that what we shared on the internet would live on forever and potentially reach audiences we never intended to. In 2009, any home video could randomly go viral on YouTube, as opposed to today when people study algorithms in an attempt to create content with the highest potential for virality.

One can argue whether or not it was a better time, but it was certainly a more innocent time overall. This innocence is personified by the stunted goofballs at the center of Rap World. These characters — who are shot through the lens of an era-accurate digital camera, a wise stylistic choice that gives the film a grainy and authentic look — are understood to be absurd and moronic from the first moments we meet them, but there is also something strangely charming about them, which helps keep the viewer engaged.

O’Malley, Bensinger, and Rahill Commit to the Bit in ‘Rap World'

A lot of modern satire, and comedy in general, tends to feel the need to wink at its audience. It can feel like the people behind these shows and movies want to let the audience know that they're in on the joke and understand how crazy the thing happening on screen is. Sometimes this can add layers of comedic irony or an appreciated meta quality to the work, but oftentimes it reads as self-conscious, like the artist is slightly embarrassed by what they're doing. Rap World's three stars have no interest in winking at their audience, though. They are able to maintian high levels of satirical character study through an impressive dedication to the story and jokes they are telling. Any time you think the central bit of Rap World has run its course, they continue to heighten by doubling and tripling down.

An unwavering dedication to the absurd has been a staple of O'Malley's prior work, including in his brilliant 2024 stand-up comedy special, Stand Up Solutions. While Bensinger and Rahill may be more unknown to audiences, they match O'Malley stride for stride throughout Rap World. Each one of the film's stars shines in different moments, and collectively, the chemistry that exists between the three of them is what takes Rap World up to another level in terms of quality. Rap World is a special film. It works as both a comedic mockumentary and an actually insightful music film. While it may have been overshadowed by noisier and bigger end-of-the-year releases, it deserves to be seen by more people. Hopefully, it will reach a wider audience soon, as it is genuinely one of the best films from 2024.

Rap World is available to watch on YouTube in the U.S.

