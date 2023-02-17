She stands in the blue ocean waters wearing a fur bikini, wooden spear in her left hand, bountiful blonde hair cascading over her golden brown shoulders. She is instantly a star. No, she is instantly an icon. As Loana the cavewoman in 1966's One Million Years B.C., Raquel Welch redefined what it meant to be a cinematic sex symbol. Sure, Hollywood had been parading shapely and sultry seductresses in front of the screen for years, but there was something different about this statuesque stunner. Here she was, fighting giant snapping turtles, struggling to release herself from the talons of a screeching mega pterodactyl, and dusting it up with a brunette rival for a bite of a turkey leg. And although she only uttered a series of grunts and groans for the movie's one hour and 40-minute run, audiences couldn't take their eyes off this bombshell who could kick butt as well as her bearded co-stars.

To be sure, One Million Years B.C. was no Oscar contender, but thanks in large part to Welch's presence, it managed to bring in $8 million in box office receipts, a respectable showing in its time. To this day, the film's poster, featuring Welch in her two-piece pelt, poised for action and looking anything but dainty and demure, towering above a background of brontosauruses, T-Rexs, and Neanderthals, is among the most recognizable pieces of classic movie artwork. But Raquel Welch wasn't content to be just another pinup girl with a limited Hollywood shelf life. She figured out a way to not only capitalize on her beauty, but to convince audiences that it was far more than skin deep, embarking on her own journey and becoming a legend in the process.

Raquel Welch Had More to Offer Than Just Sex Appeal

Following the movie that catapulted her into stardom, Welch could have taken the simple path, forging a successful and profitable career as a celluloid sex kitten, but she knew she had more to offer than just a face that could launch a thousand fantasies and a body that could make men stop in their tracks. A few months before the release of One Million Years B.C., in fact, Welch starred in the science fiction adventure Fantastic Voyage, playing the lone woman among a team of brave scientists who get shrunken down small enough to fit into a hypodermic needle and take a trip through the human body. As Cora Peterson, Welch is covered from head to toe in lab coats and hazmat suits throughout the film. She's all business, none of it the funny kind.

Image Via Warner-Pathé Distributors

In Fantastic Voyage, Welch proved that she wasn't limited to roles where the character's primary attire was a bathing suit. That's not to say Welch didn't take advantage of her physical assets. In 1967's Fathom, for instance, the plot by screenwriters Lorenzo Semple Jr. and Larry Forrester seems to be constructed around what Welch is (and isn't) wearing, but she still manages to rise above the male gaze of it all to create a strong female protagonist, a fearless skydiver on a mission to save the world by snagging an atomic bomb trigger from evil foreign operators. With each role Welch took on, she seemed to understand the importance of showing that being sexy and smart weren't mutually exclusive female attributes.

A Near Fatal Career Turn Was Salvaged by 'Kansas City Bomber'

Looking for an opportunity to graduate from the fantasy fare that had defined her early career, Welch nearly extinguished her stardom altogether with 1970's Myra Breckinridge, widely considered by critics to be one of the worst movies ever made. Based on the Gore Vidal novel about a transgender woman who seeks to take over her rich uncle's estate, the film was fraught with production issues, endless script re-writes, and an infamous feud between Welch and co-star Mae West. The movie is jumbled and incoherent and although there is some merit in Welch playing a transgender character long before there was widespread acceptance of the trans community, cisgender actors playing trans characters is not conducive to positive trans representation, something movie execs were slow to realize. Welch turned in a commited performance, showing she could march to the beat of her own drum. Thankfully, her career got back on track with 1972's underrated Kansas City Bomber, a gritty story about a single mother who becomes a roller derby star and manages to outsmart the men who would otherwise take advantage of her. Welch brought to the screen a woman in control of her destiny, fiercely protective of her child (10-year-old Jodie Foster), and as smart as she is steely. Welch received critical praise for her role, proving once and for all she was more than a bathing beauty.

Raquel Welch Reinvented Herself as a Comedic Actress

With Kansas City Bomber, Welch finally got Hollywood to take her seriously. So what would she do next? Take herself less seriously, of course! In 1973, Welch showed off her previously hidden comic chops in director Richard Lester's take on the Alexandre Dumas classic, The Three Musketeers. Playing completely against her sultry, seductive image as the clumsy Constance de Bonacieux, dressmaker to Queen Anne of Austria and secret lover of D'Artangan (Michael York), Welch went all in with slapstick and witty one-liners. Her inspired performance in the film earned her a Best Actress Golden Globe, and she reprised the role the next year in the movie's sequel, The Four Musketeers: Milady's Revenge. Clearly relishing her new comedic persona, Welch would continue to bring laughs to audiences in a number of movie and TV roles in the 1970s and 80s, including an especially memorable guest turn as an alien queen from the planet Necroton in two episodes of Mork and Mindy. Welch held her own opposite the comic genius of Robin Williams, and their extended dance sequence together is a joy to watch.

Image Via

20th Century Fox

A Return to Strong Dramatic Performances

As Welch's film career waned, she turned to dramatic television projects featuring powerful female characters. 1980's The Legend of Walks Far Woman, based on the true story of a Native American from the Blackfoot tribe who murders her abusive husband and is ostracized by her community, was lauded by critics. Welch's portrayal, in particular, was well-received despite her being a white woman playing a Native American - another unfortunate sign of the times. Welch received her second Golden Globe nomination in 1988 for Right to Die, a television movie about a woman diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease who fights for the legal right to terminate her life. Welch is heartbreaking as Emily Bauer, a successful psychiatrist who eventually becomes physically incapacitated by her disease, yet maintains the mental fortitude to battle for control of her ultimate destiny. It's no surprise that Welch was drawn to the role of Emily, since Welch herself was a woman who spent decades fighting to define her own career path and be in charge of her own fate.

Poking Fun at Her Own Image

Having proven herself as an actress with dramatic range, Welch returned to comedy in the 1990s, this time lampooning her own persona. She did it first in 1994's Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, appearing in a cameo as a presenter at the Academy Awards which ends with her duking it out with Leslie Nielsen's inept Lieutenant Frank Drebin on the stage floor of the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. But it was her turn in a 1997 episode of Seinfeld that introduced Welch to a whole new TV audience and immortalized her as the woman who beat ups Julia Louis-Drefyus' Elaine Benes. Fired from her role in a Broadway production for not swinging her arms enough during her dance numbers, Welch encounters Elaine on the street, mistakenly believes Elaine is mocking her lack of manual dexterity, and takes her down right then and there, much to the delight of male onlookers. It was an inspired wink and nod to Welch's role in One Million Years B.C., where her Loana character mixes it up with nemesis Nupondi (Martine Beswick), and she wasn't afraid to send up the very image that first put her on the map. Welch continued on the comedy track throughout the 2000s, with her most prominent role being the wealthy ex-wife of the man who's murder is at the center of 2001's Legally Blonde.

Sex symbols come and go in Hollywood, with most enjoying fleeting moments of fame before flaming out altogether, but Raquel Welch managed to sustain a career for over five decades. In her 2010 autobiography, Beyond the Cleavage,Welch wrote, "...at my present age, with the luxury of hindsight, I've noticed a tendency in my gender to underestimate the value of being a member of the female sex. I've fought that tendency in myself, and have come to adopt a more positive and empowering attitude toward the art of being a woman." Although that fur bikini helped make Raquel Welch a star, her ability to show audiences that a woman is more than the sum of her physical parts is what made her a legend.