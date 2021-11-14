Fresh off of her breakout role in American Rust, Julia Mayorga will make her way from the small screen to the big (and, potentially, streaming) screen. Mayorga will star opposite Katie Holmes in Rare Objects, a film co-written, produced, and directed by Holmes.

According to Variety, Mayorga will star as a young woman looking to rebuild her life after she begins working in an antique store. The woman, who has a very traumatic past, is given guidance from the shop owners and builds up the strength and confidence to fight off the people and influences that are aiming to pull her back onto the world she’s trying to escape.

Mayorga’s big-screen debut comes off of the heels of a breakout performance in American Rust, the Showtime drama co-starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney. Mayorga portrays Lee English, a woman from the American Rust Belt town of Buell, Pennsylvania but moved to New York and married into a rich family. Mayorga was little known before her breakout on American Rust, with her only acting credit being the 2018 short film, It Is Decidedly So. Now, Mayorga is an up-and-coming star in Hollywood and was recently named one of People Magazine’s Latinx actors to watch.

As with her Showtime series, Rare Objects is also based on a novel, with this book version written by Kathleen Tessaro. The film has already started production in New York, with Yale Productions and Lafayette Pictures (Holmes' production company) producing the film. As reported by Collider, this is not Holmes’ first time in the director’s chair. In 2016, she directed All We Had, and Holmes’ production company has also teamed up with Yale Productions for the film Alone Together, which is currently in post-production.

Rare Objects does not have a release date yet.

