IFC Films has released the first trailer and poster for Rare Objects, the new film from Katie Holmes, which will open in theaters and on demand on Friday, April 14th. Holmes has taken on the role of director, writer and producer for the film, as well as appearing in it.

Rare Objects is a story originally set in the Great Depression, focusing on Maeve Fanning, a first-generation Irish immigrant who was raised by a widow's mother. She is forced to lead a double life thanks to a penchant for unusual men, and bootleg gin, forcing her into living a double life and winding up in a psychiatric facility. There, she bonds with another troubled young woman who desires the same freedoms she does. When she leaves, Maeve finds herself a job catering to the wealthiest residents of Boston in an antique store, before encountering the same woman she shared her life with in the psychiatric hospital. From there, their lives become intertwined. The movie has been brought forward from the Great Depression to present day New York.

The film is based on the novel of the same name, which was released in 2016 and penned by Kathleen Tessaro. Holmes revealed she was adapting the film in the same year, not long after its release, so the project is clearly a passionate one for her. Production on the film began in late 2021, in New York.

Image via IFC Films

Julia Mayorga will play the lead role, fresh off her breakout performance in American Rust on Showtime. The show was cancelled, but then revived by Amazon Freevee. Mayorga is joined by Scottish actor Alan Cumming (GoldenEye, X-Men 2) who has most recently been seen hosting NBC's hit reality series, The Traitors. The film will also feature Derek Luke, who will soon be appearing in The Crossover, a new series streaming on Disney+, and David Alexander Flinn. Holmes has a supporting role in the film, while she is also currently treading the boards in The Wanderers, the new play from Anna Ziegler, which is being hosted at the Roundabout Theater through April 2023.

The screenplay has been written and adapted by Holmes & Phaedon A. Papadopoulos, while the production team includes Holmes, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Yale Productions, Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment and Mark Maxey of Rolling Pictures. Executive producers include John Wollman, Sabine Stener, Lee Broda, Joel Michaely, Jason Kringstein, Matt Parker, Carly Hugo and IFC Productions.

Rare Objects opens on demand and in theaters on April 14, 2023. Check out the trailer and poster down below.