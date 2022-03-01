Read update The open-world Harry Potter RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, is officially out and available to play, and unsurprisingly dominating social media platforms like Reddit and Twitch. Both long-time fans and newcomers are undoubtedly jumping back into the lore of the beloved franchise, with many discovering their own Patronus through The Wizarding World’s online quiz.

As any true Harry Potter fan would know, the Patronus of any person is its most powerful guide, protector and charm against some of the worst creatures, Dementors. This Patronus is represented by some form of animal or creature native to the Wizarding World, and represents our innermost character traits, standing up for us when we need it most, and shouting “Expecto Patronum!”

While there's no easy answer to the best Patronus in the Wizarding World, there are some that are more coveted than others for their strength, meaning and, of course, rarity. Finding out your Patronus on Pottermore.com can help you recognize what your Patronus would be. There are around 142 different potential Patronuses that could be assigned to you, but there are some in particular that are more rare and elusive than others. Here’s a Wizarding World Patronus list with a quick description of these rare Patronuses, and what kinds of personalities might be represented by them.

12 Abraxan Winged Horse

A rare and strong Patronus, the Abraxan Winged Horse appears to those who are known to be powerful, determined and maintain a free spirit, even in the darkest of times. Characterized by its huge wings and large overall size, the Winged Horse dominates and flies through the skies with ease and confidence.

Summoning this magnificent creature as a Patronus highlights a caster's strength, strong sense of autonomy and loyalty. This enormous winged horse also has a tendency to be a picky eater, and needs someone equally determined as they are to be a handler.

11 Hippogriff

This half-horse, half-eagle hybrid elicits respect from any and all beings who dare to cross its path. It's a majestic being that values independence, shows effortless grace and boundless strength. It's a proud creature that also has a gentle side for those who treat it with the kindness and respect it deserves.

Those with the Hippogriff Patronus are among the most sincere and loyal characters in the Wizarding World, violently defensive of anyone they care about; and also secretly forgiving, even of enemies, allowing them to grow and change over time.

10 Snowy Owl

Known for its insightfulness, intelligence and sharp senses, the Snowy Owl is among the rarest Patronuses reserved only for those with a deep love for learning and keen perception. The Snowy Owl's piercing eyes see through facades and its distinctive white features allow it to blend into the harshest winters.

A Snowy Owl Patronus is a testament to the caster's vast knowledge and natural perspicacity. In the Wizarding World, those with this Patronus never let their guard down and are quick to pick up on subtle details others may have missed.

9 Erumpent

As a creature from the Wizarding World, the Erumpent is very interesting – it has been suggested that their power can be used to inject even the most dangerous Dementor with positive thoughts, causing the Dementor to explode. A daunting magical creature with thick skin and razor-sharp horns, they don't scare easy and will refuse to back down.

As far as personality traits go, the Erumpent Patronus also represents determination and a strong will. Generally speaking, it also has been insinuated that the Erumpent is relatively calm until provoked, where it will ram its horn into any threat.

8 Granian Winged Horse

One of the quickest beings alive within the Wizarding World, the Granian Winged Horse is named after a character from Norse Mythology (Grani) who was capable of running faster than wind, itself. Not only that, but its mesmerizing beauty is hard to match and will catch anyone who gazes upon them off guard.

This Patronus is extremely ambitious, intelligent and generally moves quickly throughout all things. With a sharp mind, stubborn attitude and inability to let things go, those with a Granian Winged Horse are often moving quickly throughout their lives.

7 Dragon

Similarly to the Abraxan Winged Horse, dragons are extremely powerful. As one of the most intimidating and feared entities within the world of Harry Potter, they tend to represent dominance and ambition. The Dragon Patronus represents someone who is fearless, assertive and accepting of any challenge thrown at them.

As natural leaders, Dragons will hold steadfast in their convictions and will fight wholeheartedly for what they believe in. Ferocious and strong, anyone with this Patronus is automatically respected (or feared) by most in the Wizarding World.

6 Fire-Dwelling Salamander

The Fire-Dwelling Salamander is one of the most unique magical creatures in the Harry Potter universe. It's born out of flames and is able to survive until those flames burn out. This Patronus is representative of resilience – usually someone who has dealt with great pressure or adversity and continues to overcome these obstacles every day.

Those with the Fire-Dwelling Salamander Patronus are capable of handling any challenge, while keeping their heads held high. They're also usually extremely passionate, ready to give their all for an idea or relationship if they feel it's the right move.

5 Occamy

One of the cutest Harry Potter creatures ever, this quirky bird-serpent hybrid is most well known for its choranaptyxic ability, or the ability to grow or shrink into any given space. In this sense, the Occamy as a Patronus showcases genuine flexibility and willingness to make peace and compromise.

A symbol of protection and adaptability, the Occamy Patronus comes to casters who embrace openness and change. The Occamy Patronus also reveals an adoration of attention and a slight twinge of defensiveness toward strangers, especially those who don't respect boundaries and personal space.

4 Runespoor

As a three-headed snake best associated with Parselmouths and Dark Magic, the Runespoor maintains three opposing personality traits (distinctively the planner, dreamer and the critic) between each head. Eggs of the Runespoor assist mental agility when used in potions, and the Runespoor Patronus represents dynamic and ferocious thinking and intelligence.

Casters with the Runespoor Patronus are cunning and have the distinct ability to sense danger from afar. They use their wits to outsmart, outrun and anticipate risks, which there is no shortage of in the Wizarding World.

3 Thestral

Thestrals were memorably featured in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Despite being terrifying, associated with death, and generally viewed as “bad omens,” Thestrals represent true kindness and acceptance. These creatures are only visible to people who have both witnessed and accepted the concept of death and have an uncanny sense of direction.

People with the Thestral Patronus are empathetic, realistic and have the ability to look at the bigger picture, making them deeply powerful. They're often misunderstood by others and are way ahead of their years, having contemplated ideas that most only think about on their deathbeds.

2 Unicorn

One of the most popular mythical creatures of all time, Unicorns are brave, mystical and feminine. Their rarity exists not only on the Patronus ranking, but within the Wizarding World as well, with their blood possessing healing powers.

Those with Unicorn Patronuses are ultimately healers, while also possessing a certain shy or even mysterious quality. They're also remarkably beautiful casters, whose grace and aura can easily captivate those around them. It's one of the most, if not the, most coveted Harry Potter Patronuses for all of these reasons.

1 Albatross

As the rarest Patronus in the Wizarding World possible, the Albatross represents an enormous bird that flies freely across any sea. This rare Patronus represents those who are simultaneously fearless, optimistic, happy-go-lucky, and ambitious. They fly freely and happily, with an unwitting determination that only someone truly powerful could possess.

Those who can summon the Albatross Patronus have great endurance and value independence and adventure. They're motivated to keep moving and embarking on bigger and bolder journeys, even if it means leaving some things behind.

