The phrase, "Jack of all trades, master of none" does not apply to Love and Hip Hop Atlanta's Rasheeda Frost. Since hitting the Atlanta music scene in the 90s, Rasheeda has gone from being a rapper to being a reality TV star and entrepreneur, all while having a family with husband and business partner, Kirk Frost. Her Philo series, Boss Moves with Rasheeda, focuses on how she manages to balance it all, with a goal of sharing the idea that all of that work does not come easy. The series premiered in 2022 on Philo as the first original series on the streaming service. Season 2 of Boss Moves premieres on August 15th, and Rasheeda sat down with Collider to share more on her career, what to look forward to in season two of the show, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, and everything in between.

‘LAHHATL’: Rasheeda and the Crunk Era of Rap

Love and Hip Hop fans know her as many things, but when she first appeared on the series at its beginnings, she was a rapper looking to broaden her horizons. Her rap career began in the late 90s, with her trio DaKaperz. Their self-named debut album was released in 1998, and was followed by several EPs. The group eventually disbanded, leaving Rasheeda to pursue going solo. “I’d been signed to Kirk my whole music career, and I went to him and I said, ‘Hey, I know that things aren’t working out with the group, but I want to continue to move forward and do music.’ He was like, ‘Well, I’ll tell you what, if you work hard, you focus, you start writing all your own music and doing everything, and show me you’re serious, I’ll push you, push you until I can’t push no more,'" she told us. She did work hard, leading to hits like “My Bubble Gum” and “Boss Chick” which contributed to the ever growing sound of Atlanta’s hip hop scene during the Crunk music era. She eventually collaborated with fellow ATL artists Toya, Diamond, Lola [Monroe], and Kandi (aka RHOA’s Kandi Burruss) on her Boss Bitch music series, which included a remix to Young Money’s popular hit, “BedRock”.

Rapper to Entrepreneur: Rasheeda Makes ‘Boss Moves’

In addition to rap, Rasheeda began designing and selling clothing online, eventually leading to her first storefront clothing store opening in Atlanta in 2015. Pressed Boutique has been running since, surviving the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine, leading to another location opening in Houston, Texas several years later. Pressed Boutique also led to her makeup line Poiz Cosmetics, and the popularity has sustained both online and at the physical location in Atlanta. Unfortunately, the Houston location has closed recently. But that one closure certainly hasn’t slowed Rasheeda and her husband/business partner, Kirk Frost, down. The pair opened Frost Bistro and Bar in 2019, knowing full well what sort of undertaking running a restaurant can be. “It was a real estate move for us as well as a business move, and we just decided to go for it, dive in. We didn’t have any experience on it at all, but I really wouldn’t want it any other way because it allowed us to learn every aspect about the restaurant business," she explained.

Rasheeda became a reality TV star thanks to her work on VH1, which began in 2012. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is focused on the relationships of rappers and artists in ATL certainly had a lot to work with, following the ups and downs of Rasheeda and Kirk’s relationship over the years. From infidelities to marriage, and eventually starting a family, LAHHTL fans have had an in-depth look into Rasheeda’s life ever since. Now, with her series Boss Moves, Rasheeda is providing the fans with even more insight into her life. Now in season two on Philo, Boss Moves gives specific insight into her daily life, as well as how she balances all of it alongside being a wife and mother. Her goal with the series is less about allowing people to see her day to day, but to inspire people like her. “​​I want people to be able to take away that it’s not always easy and not always perfect, but if someone can give you something or drop some gems for you, or you’re able to see something that triggers you to be like, ‘You know what? Let me get back focused because Rasheeda said…’ or, ‘That girl did this,’ or, ‘This happened…’ I feel like I’m winning if that happens.," she notes. And season two promises to provide more wisdom, something that feels very important in this day and age.

Watch the full video interview above to hear more from Collider's interview with Rasheeda Frost. Boss Moves premieres on August 15th on Philo, check out the trailer below.