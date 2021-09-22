Apple TV+ has added Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo to the cast of their highly anticipated sci-fi series, Wool. They join previously announced castmates Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins in the adaptation of Hugh Howey's dystopian Silo novels.

The story follows the residents of "the Silo," a subterranean compound that protects them from the toxic atmosphere on the Earth's surface. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer. Oyelowo will play Holston, the Silo's sheriff, who enforces strict rules put in place to protect its citizens. Jones will play Allison, Holston's wife and member of the IT team, headed by Bernard (Robbins).

The project has been in development variously over the past decade. First conceived as a feature at 20th Century Fox with Ridley Scott and Steve Zaillian attached to produce, it later moved to AMC as a series with The Walking Dead writer LaToya Morgan at the helm. AMC Studios is still attached to produce, but with Justified creator Graham Yost writing and showrunning.

Jones, who recently starred opposite Bill Murray in Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks, has distinguished herself recently with a number of credits as a writer, director, and producer on shows ranging from Black Mirror to Kevin Can F**k Himself to Angie Tribecca, on which she also starred. This also won't be her first experience with Apple TV+, having recently directed an episode of the upcoming anthology series, Roar, for the streamer. Oyelowo, best known for his role as Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, has a similarly diverse resume, having directed, produced, and starred in 2020's The Water Man. He'll be starring opposite Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw in HBO Max's upcoming limited series The Girl Before.

Morten Tyldum, the Oscar-nominated director behind The Imitation Game, will direct. Both have prior experience with Apple originals, with Yost writing on the upcoming event series Masters of the Air, and Tyldum, having directed the limited series Defending Jacob. Yost and Tyldum will also executive produce, alongside Howey and Ferguson. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack, and Ingrid Escajeda will also executive produce for AMC Studios.

No word yet on when the series will begin production, or when to expect it to arrive on Apple TV+, so be sure to check back for further details.

