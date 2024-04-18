The Big Picture Rashida Jones is set to star in the new dark sci-fi comedy series Sunny premiering July 10, 2024, on Apple TV+.

Rashida Jones and her robot pal are solving a mystery in the first look at Sunny. The ten-episode dark science fiction comedy will premiere on July 10, 2024, on Apple TV+; new episodes will air weekly until its finale on September 4. The new images show a grieving Jones after the tragedy that kicks off the series, and offer a look at the titular Sunny, a bulbous-headed household robot.

The series stars Jones as Suzie Sakamoto, an American woman living in Japan. She's happily married to Masa (Hidetoshi Nishijima, Drive My Car) with a son...until they disappear in a mysterious plane crash. The shattered Suzie is left alone until Masa's electronics company provides her with a companion in the form of the robotic Sunny (Joanna Sotomura, Barry). Suzie initially loathes the household robot, but the two eventually bond - and decide to get to the bottom of what really happened to Suzie's family. Soon, the two are drawn into an unthinkable conspiracy. The series also stars Judy Ongg (The Big Wave), YOU (Terrace House), annie the clumsy (Miss Osaka), and Jun Kunimura (Ichi the Killer).

Who Is Rashida Jones?

The daughter of actor Peggy Lipton and musician Quincy Jones, Rashida Jones has been a mainstay on TV since a two-season stint on Boston Public. From there, she starred on The Office as Karen Filippelli, Parks and Recreation as Ann Perkins, and Angie Tribeca as...Angie Tribeca. She's appeared in the films I Love You, Man, The Muppets, Celeste and Jesse Forever, and Tag. She also starred on the Netflix sitcom #blackAF, which was canceled after one season. She has been active as a writer, executive producer, and director, as well. Lately, she's worked on several projects for Apple, of which Sunny is the newest; she starred alongside Bill Murray in Sofia Coppola's film On the Rocks, and turned up in the pilot episode of Silo. She is next set to star in Andrew Stanton's sci-fi epic In the Blink of an Eye.

Sunny is written and executive produced by Katie Robbins (The Affair) via Babka Pictures; Lucy Tcherniak (Angelyne) directs the series, and also executive produces, as do A24 and star Jones. It was adapted from the novel Dark Manual by Japan-based Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan.

Sunny will premiere with two episodes on July 10 on Apple TV+, and will release new episodes every Wednesday until its finale on September 4. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the first images for the series above.