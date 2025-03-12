Scotland has either produced or been the backdrop for some outstanding films throughout the history of cinema. There's Trainspotting, Danny Boyle's seminal tragicomedy about a group of drug addicts in Edinburgh. Braveheart, though it came from the directorial hands of Mel Gibson, concerns itself with the first war for Scottish independence. And who can forget Highlander, the 1986 fantasy bonanza about immortal warriors battling for prizes and eternal glory?

One of the most artful, bleak, and heartbreaking Scottish films comes from one of their own. In 1999, the writer and director Lynne Ramsay emerged with her debut feature film, Ratcatcher. Debuting at the Cannes Film Festival, Ramsay's film proved that she was one of the most exciting directorial talents to have emerged from the U.K. The film won various awards at film festivals and was released on DVD and Blu-ray by The Criterion Collection, signaling its quality and cementing its status as an expertly made, gut-wrenching drama of exceptional standard.

What Is 'Ratcatcher' About?