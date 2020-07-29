Netflix’s ‘Ratched’: First Images Reveal Sarah Paulson & Ryan Murphy’s Take on the Infamous Nurse

The first images for Ryan Murphy‘s next Netflix TV series, Ratched, are here. With 11 new photos in hand, fans curious about what this One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Next prequel (of sorts) would look and feel like can finally feast their eyes on the end result. With Sarah Paulson leading the way, Ratched looks like another home run for Murphy.

The first batch of Ratched images teases a series that blends the unsettling energy of American Horror Story with the luxuriousness of Feud or Hollywood. We’re transported back to 1947, a decade and a half before Mildred Ratched (Paulson) squares off against McMurphy, as the show takes a look at the nurse’s early years and what events led her to become the terrifying villain she ultimately ends up being in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Not only do we get a look at Paulson in various impeccably tailored suits (and one very green nurse’s outfit), but we also get to check out her fellow cast members. In addition to Paulson, these new photos show off Ratched cast members Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Liz Femi, Sophie Okonedo, Finn Wittrock, and Jon Briones. (We’ll have to wait until Ratched hits Netflix to see additional cast Alice Englert, Vincent D’Onofrio, Corey Stoll, and Amanda Plummer.)

The official synopsis for Ratched teases how the show will investigate one woman’s transformation into a villain, with a hefty dose of Murphy-made melodrama to see it through:

” In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.”

Ratched arrives on Netflix on Friday, September 18. Check out even more photos from Ryan Murphy’s next Netflix TV show below. For more, here’s a list of everything new coming to Netflix in August.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.