Mildred Ratched's (Sarah Paulson) journey is officially over, with Deadline confirming that Ratched has been canceled at Netflix after only one season. Even if the show's episodes premiered on the streaming platform back in 2020, the studio had originally ordered two seasons of the series created by Evan Romanksy. Unfortunately, the project will no longer move forward at Netflix, bringing Mildred's story to a premature conclusion. Four years after this iteration of the character from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest made her debut on television, the fate of her series confirmed by the network.

Ratched depicted Mildred arriving in Northern California during 1947, when she looked for a job at one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the country. As she realizes the kind of experiments that take place within the walls of the Lucia State Hospital, she begins to climb the ranks in the unpredictable institution. The character slowly turns into a darker person than the one who originally traveled to Northern California, allowing the hospital to influence her over time. Unfortunately for the people who enjoyed the first season of Ratched, the rest of the story will remain a mystery due to the show's cancelation.

A couple of episodes of Ratched were written by Romansky himself, with Ian Brennan and Jennifer Salt penning the rest. After finding himself involved with the television series about the unpredictable nurse, Brennan continued his working relationship with Netflix, spending time in the development of titles such as Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher. On the other hand, Salt had previously worked on American Horror Story, giving her plenty of experience with scary stories by the time she joined the Ratched team as both a writer and an executive producer.

What's Next for Sarah Paulson?

Even if she won't be able to return for another season of Ratched, Sarah Paulson will be seen in a variety of different upcoming projects. The actress will star in Dust, an upcoming psychological thriller about a mother haunted by the past who is convinced an evil presence in the dust storms wants to take her children away. Paulson was also recently seen in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the Prime Video television series that follows two secret agents who must pretend to be a married couple in order to reach their target. Sarah Paulson's time as Mildred Ratched might be over, but one of the most notorious performances from her acclaimed career can always be found within Ratched.