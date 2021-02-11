Pre-orders are now live, but there's no mention of an option for PS4 players...

The Lombax lives!

A brand-new, next-gen console exclusive is now set to arrive this summer as Insomniac Games revealed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch June 11, 2021. That's great news (if you have a PS5), along with news that pre-orders are now available (if you think you'll have a PS5 by June 11th).

Marcus Smith, Creative Director over at Insomniac Games, popped in to the PlayStation Blog to drop lots of knowledge about the game itself, the whole PS5 exclusiveness of the title, and tons of pre-order bonus options. That news started off with the notable milestone reminder of Ratchet & Clank thriving during its 19 years and multi-generational console existence, including plenty of other adapted media along the way. I just hope that longtime fans (like myself) will actually be able to play the PS5 exclusive sooner than later. (And, as always, be wary when you pre-order.)

Here's how Insomniac Games broke the news about the new title's release date:

Described as a standalone story that's perfect for beginners, though with connections to the existing games that fans will know and love, here's what Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is actually about:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a brand-new full-length adventure. When the evil Dr. Nefarious uses a device that can access alternate dimensions to find a galaxy where he always wins, Ratchet and Clank are separated. As they try to reunite, they will meet a new Lombax resistance fighter, explore new and familiar locales (but with new dimensional twists!), and wield a whole new arsenal of out of this world weapons.

Insomniac also revealed the eye-catching new title art, which you can see above, along with various versions of it over on the blog. Some of that art comes courtesy of pre-order bonuses, which include:

Image via Insomiac Games, Sony

Digital Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition (the latter available digitally on PS Store for $79.99 USD / $99.99 CAD):

The Carbonox armor from Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (2003) "now updated with high-definition materials, lighting responses, and ray-traced reflections.

"Early-unlock of the Pixelizer weapon, the retro-blaster from Ratchet & Clank (2016), also updated visually for the PS5 console."

Image via Insomiac Games, Sony

Digital Deluxe Edition (tavailable digitally on PS Store for $79.99 USD / $99.99 CAD)

Five (5) additional armor sets

20 Raritanium to get a head start on upgrading your weapons,

a sticker pack to use in Ratchet & Clank’s first-ever photo mode

digital artbook and a digital soundtrack.

Image via Insomiac Games, Sony

Physical Launch Editions ($69.99 USD/$89.99 CAD MSRP)

Early unlocks to the Carbonox armor and Pixelizer weapon packed in on a voucher* inside the box (while supplies last); *Voucher code expires June 11, 2024. Internet connection and an account for PlayStation™Network required to redeem.

"Also, you can pre-order the Standard Edition digitally on PlayStation Store for $69.99 USD /$89.99 CAD MSRP to receive early unlocks to these items or check with your local game retailers to see if they are offering the pre-order incentive with the Standard Edition."

US and Canadian customers who pre-order get a $5 discount** off official merchandise on PlayStation Gear online store after the game launch!***

**Available for US and Canadian customers only. Offer expires June 10, 2021 @ 11:59 PM PT. Limit one discount code per PSN ID.

***Discount code will be sent via email after product launch. Limit one per purchase; not valid on sale items.

And while Insomniac is teasing the new Lombax's name, they're not giving anything away yet. My guess? Rivet. Rivet the Lombax.

And yes, we know you are asking for the new Lombax’s name. And it’s not fair that we put her in the art and aren’t telling you yet. Hang in there, you’ll be feeling rosy soon.

Stay tuned for more as we hear it!

