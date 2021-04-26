Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be released in less than two months, but the PlayStation 5-exclusive keeps teasing the next-generation action-platformer with a trailer that presents a new protagonist. Rivet, a female Lombax from another dimension was already briefly shown in a previous trailer, but the new trailer shows us Rivet comes with her own set of skills, which could add a lot of diversity to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s gameplay.

In this Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer, we see the evil Dr. Nefarious teleport the heroic duo to another dimension - one ruled by the villain - which leads to Ratchet and Clank getting separated. While Ratchet tries to escape Dr. Nefarious and find his robotic friend, Clank meets a new heroine, Rivet.

Even if it’s less than two minutes long, the trailer shows that Rivet has her own way of dodging enemies, while shooting every evildoer that crosses her path. The heroine also carries a huge hammer that packs quite a punch. We also get to see some of the highly detailed levels of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and even a couple of boss fights are teased.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is being developed by Insomniac Games, as a sequel to its 2016’s Ratchet & Clank reimagining, released exclusively on the PlayStation 4. Ratchet & Clank received a free update that allowed the game to run in 4K on the PlayStation 5. Rift Apart, though, was designed from scratch to test the power of the PS5, which means the results are even more impressive.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arrives exclusively to PlayStation 5 consoles on June 11, and players can already pre-order the game. Check out the new trailer below:

