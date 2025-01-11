They've got the power! Back for a second round, RuPaul's Drag Race welcomed its iconic twist from Season 16 back to the Drag Race universe. The 14 new queens hailing from all across the country, were told by RuPaul that Rate-A-Queen would be returning for its two-part premiere. Like last time, the big Season 17 premiere of the reality series showcased the talent of the drag artists and then handed them the power to vote for their favorite queen of the night thanks to Rate-A-Queen. This twist brought an exciting element to the long-established show format that is bound to cause a ripple into how the game is played this season. And that's the tea.

Then came the unexpected. RuPaul revealed she and the judges would not be judging them; they would be judging each other! But, unlike last season, the mechanics of Rate-A-Queen have changed. Welcome to the stage the newest twist on a twist. As RuPaul revealed, Rate-A-Queen is a peer evaluation system where each contestant will determine where the other contestants rank based on their Talent Show performance and their runway presentation. Those ratings would determine who the top two queens of the night would be, and thus would Lip Sync for the Win, as well as which bottom queen would have to Lip Sync for Their Life. But unlike last season, the queens from their respective weeks would not be judging one another. The opposite week queens would be. So, the queens from Week 1 would rate the Week 2 queens, and vice versa. This twist on the twist was the correct way to fix a slightly obscure twist. If this doesn't raise the stakes, what will? Well, allowing the queens themselves to decide who would perform during Week 1 and who would perform during Week 2. Time to strategize!

The Talent Show Stakes Have Been Raised Thanks to the Rate-A-Queen Twist

Image via MTV

Power twists have been nothing new when it comes to the Drag Race franchise. Drag Race All Stars is infamous for the power given to the queens. Whether they would win a lip sync and have the power to eliminate the bottom queen of their choice or take a vote for whose lipstick the Lip Sync Assassin would have, the Drag Race All Stars were already established reality television personalities. They were able to incorporate an element of power into their game. A game they had previously played. Rarely have new queens to the franchise ever been given such power. On Canada's Drag Race, they introduced a power twist where the winner of the Maxi Challenge was the recipient of the Golden Beaver. The Golden Beaver allowed the winner to save one of the bottom three queens from the Lip Sync for Your Life. For viewers of Canada's Drag Race, the Golden Beaver created great drama and legendary television moments. Melinda Verga, anyone?

For a show that has been on the airwaves for 16 years, shaking things up is always a welcome invitation for the viewers. Like any talent competition reality show, fans can be critical of the decisions of the judging panel. RuPaul's Drag Race has fallen victim to fan uproar nearly every season. Sometimes, multiple times in a season! By giving the contestants this Rate-A-Queen power, in addition to showcasing their art, they will have to consider what is the best strategy to move forward in this game and how it might affect their position. In previous seasons that featured a Talent Show maxi challenge, some viewers were perplexed as to how a queen dancing and lip-syncing to a track, something that is considered "part of their job," could be considered talent compared to those who bring a unique talent that no other competitor might have. With Rate-A-Queen, this first challenge forced the queens to take more consideration into what signifies a strong talent portion. The stakes have been raised, and rightly so. Though one queen who performed an actual original talent would like a word.

Do Twists Have the Ability to Impact Strategy on 'RuPaul's Drag Race?'