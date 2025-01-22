Angst is alive and well in Collider's exclusive trailer debut of Rats!, an upcoming film that embodies all the punk rock vibes of the early aughts that you’ve been missing. Throwing things back to familiar and simpler times when movies like SLC Punk! and the CKY film series gave us plenty of reasons to believe in the heavily sarcastic and rage-filled counterculture, the Carl Fry and Maxwell Nalevansky co-helmed feature is a love letter to the coming-of-age genre mixed with small town life and big personalities. Ahead of its theatrical arrival on February 28 and its March 11 digital drop, the trailer for Rats! teases one teenager’s battle with growing up and keeping his nose clean, even when the rest of the world pulls him into its drama.

The year is 2007 and Raphael (Luke Wilcox) is just trying to show off his creative side when he flexes his graffiti skills on a local phone booth. There’s just one problem — indulging the right side of his brain has made him a target of the over-the-top police force in his hometown of Fresno, Texas. After being tossed behind bars, Raphael becomes the black sheep of his family and his mom sends him to live with his cousin, Mateo (Darius Autry), who has his own beef going on with the local sheriff’s department. What unfolds next is a messy coming-of-age tale as Raphael, his swoopy emo hair and thinly grown-in mustache, attempts to unveil who the real criminals of his small town are.

The Faces, Talent, and Tunes Behind ‘Rats!’

Along with helming the throwback feature, Fry and Nalevansky also penned the production’s screenplay, with the former serving as a producer alongside Adam Levin, Alison Moses, Harrison Nalevansky and Danielle Ploger. Filling out the cast is a lineup that includes Danielle Evon Ploeger (Climate of the Hunter), Khali Sykes (House of Abraham), Ariel Ash (A Nice Girl Like You), Jacob Wysocki (Pitch Perfect), and John Ennis (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story). If the vibes of Rats! weren’t enough of a nod to some of the greatest years of our lives, the soundtrack will certainly do the trick with a tracking of tunes that includes the sounds of Blood Brothers, From First to Last, I Set My Friends on Fire, Kassh & Yung Skrrt Ft. Lil B, Propagandhi and Thursday.

You can check out Collider’s exclusive first look at the trailer for Rats! above, and feast your eyes on the film’s official poster below. See it in cinemas on February 28 or welcome it into your home on digital on March 11.

Image via Yellow Veil Pictures