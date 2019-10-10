Exclusive ‘Rattlesnake’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Haunting New Horror Movie

0

October is in full swing, which means Netflix and Chills is humming along over at the streaming service. This week brings the Brad Anderson thriller Fractured, and two weeks from now we’ll get the brutal survival thriller Rattlesnake from 1922 director Zak Hilditch. The film stars Carmen Ejogo as Katrina, a single mother faced with a terrible and terrifying choice: when her daughter gets bitten by a rattlesnake and miraculously cured by a stranger, Katrina learns she has to kill someone before sundown to pay the debt — a soul for a soul.

Today, we’re happy to debut the trailer for the new Netflix chiller, and hopped on the phone with Hilditch to learn a little about the film.

“I really love movies that, either the ordinary person doing the extraordinary situation or where you’re just solely within a character point of view,” Hilditch said about why he was excited about Rattlesnake‘s story. “Taking an ordinary person who was thrown in one day, so much extraordinary situation. I just liked the singular point of view films. My Australian movie was no different, The Final Hours following a guy’s journey on the last day on earth. I really just liked spending that screen time focusing on that one story, and the people that those characters pop into or bump against, helping you. sort of peel more layers of the onion away.”

The filmmaker explained that the idea for Rattlesnake had been in his head for a while, but it wasn’t until he neared the birth of his son that it all clicked into place — and after his collaboration with Netflix on 1922, the streamer made sense as an ideal home for the project. “We had such a good experience with Netflix on that project that was a no brainer to take it there and they really dug it,” Hilditch said.

Watch our exclusive trailer debut below, followed by the synopsis and poster reveal. Also starring Theo Rossi and Emma Greenwell, Rattlesnake drops on Netflix on October 25th. For more on Rattlesnake check out the official Netflix page.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Rattlesnake: