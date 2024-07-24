The Big Picture Raúl Castillo to star in Agatha Christie-inspired sci-fi flick The Auction alongside veteran actors like Ben Vereen and K. Todd Freeman.

The Auction, based on Christie's And Then There Were None, features a star-studded cast including Audra McDonald and Mary-Louise Parker.

Filming for The Auction, directed by William Atticus Parker, is set to begin next month in New York City, with a release date yet to be announced.

One Army of the Dead and Cha Cha Real Smooth star has officially found his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Raúl Castillo will star in The Auction, the Agatha Christie-inspired sci-fi flick from director William Atticus Parker. The film is loosely based on Christie's novel And Then There Were None, with the film being set at Aztec Corp., a company that auctions off rare antiques and endangered animals. Castillo will play David Valdez, a sales representative for Aztec Corp., with Ben Vereen taking on the role of Valdez' father and K. Todd Freeman playing the head of Aztec Corp.

Castillo, Vereen, and Freeman join Audra McDonald, Mary-Louise Parker, and Richard King in the cast of The Auction, but details about their roles are being kept under wraps. In addition to directing the picture, Atticus Parker will also make his acting debut alongside his mother, with filming on the project set to begin next month in New York. Christie's novel And Then There Were None is widely regarded as one of the most thrilling mystery books of all time, and has been adapted to film and television multiple times, with The Auction being just the latest in a long line of projects aiming to take a big swing.

Where Else Have You Seen ‘The Auction’ Cast?

Castillo is best known for his aforementioned roles in Army of the Dead and Cha Cha Real Smooth, but he has also appeared in projects such as Cassandro and We the Animals. He even played a small role in the 2021 Jason Statham-led action pic Wrath of Man, while also playing a police officer in the 2019 whodunnit hit Knives Out, which currently has a threequel filming and set to release in theaters next year.

As for the rest of the cast, Louise-Parker is best known for her role in Weeds where she was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance as Nancy Botwin, and she also starred in the 2013 action pic R.I.P.D. alongside Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges. Kind has been acting in Hollywood for more than 20 years, but his most notable roles are Bing Bong in Inside Out and Max Klein in Argo.

The Auction does not yet have an official release date, but will begin production next month in New York. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch Castillo in Army of the Dead, now streaming on Netflix.

