Guy Pearce has been one of Hollywood’s most prominent and versatile character actors for decades. Before finding big-screen success, he started off on the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours, where he played Mike Young from 1986-1989 in over 450 episodes (and even returned for the finale over 30 years later). The actor had been able to get into a few movies in the early '90s, but none made any legitimate impact until The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, a road trip dramedy that follows two drag performers (Pearce and fellow Australian actor Huge Weaving) and a transgender woman (the iconic Terrance Stamp) as they travel across the desert while on tour. The film was a surprise hit when it arrived in festivals like Cannes in 1994 with audiences and critics alike, giving Pearce plenty of attention and opportunities, including landing the role of Ed Exley in L.A. Confidential opposite Russell Crowe. The movie was a big breakout for both Aussie actors, with the film receiving nine Academy Award nominations (and winning two).

Not long after that, Pearce would find even more success with the film that put Christopher Nolan on the map -- Memento. The actor has since become a staple in worldwide cinema, starring in films like Prometheus and The King's Speech, and he even became an MCU villain. But long before Shane Black cast him as his big bad in Iron Man 3, the Aussie actor starred in Ravenous, a horror western set in 1840s California where he must outwit a cannibalistic soldier (played by Robert Carlyle, who is clearly having the time of his life) hellbent on devouring the entire camp that includes David Arquette (!), Jeremy Davies (Lost, Justified), and John Spencer (The West Wing). The film features a pitch-black sense of humor, incredible gore, and first-rate performances from all involved, leading to one of the most wild and underrated horror films of the 90s.

'Ravenous' Is a Unique and Wicked Horror Comedy

Ravenous follows freshly promoted Captain John Boyd, played by Pearce, who gets sent to be second in command of a lowly outpost in 1840s California. The promotion is a cover-up for the soldier's initial cowardice during a battle of the Mexican-American War, and his new assignment is the punishment. The films' director, Antonia Bird, quickly establishes the movie's unique tone, utilizing a score by Michael Nyman and Damon Albarn (of the band Blur) to highlight a vibe that favors more to the darkly whimsical Grimm's Brothers fairy tales than that of a historical war picture. Bird also leads with a satirical edge as well, switching back and forth from Boyd's blood-ridden disgrace to him sitting at a table of officers happily cutting into the bloodiest of steaks, all devouring with great enjoyment highlighting man's animalistic behavior. The unique blend of horror and humor makes for a jarring, albeit fascinating combination.

Once Boyd meets the rest of the motley crew assigned to the camp and begins to get settled, in comes Carlyle's Colqhoun from the freezing mountains, cold and severely weak from starvation. The crew quickly do their best to aid the stranger, and by the next morning he is up and ready to tell his story. What follows is a harrowing tale of cannibalism born from desperation, as Colqhoun explains that him and his party got caught in the harsh winter and were forced to take refuge in a cave. Eventually, someone succumbed to the elements and the camp quickly realized it was best not to waste good food. However, as soon as they were done with one body, they knew they needed more and bloodshed followed, leading to the survivors escape. Colqhoun insinuates that there might be survivors, leading to a rescue mission that includes Pearce and several others from the camp, and its here where the movie begins to show its cards.

Over the next few minutes we learn that Boyd has also benefited from the taste of human blood, as flashbacks show him hiding under already dead soldiers during battle. When their blood slid into his mouth he gained the strength and energy to conquer the enemy, thus explaining his promotion/humiliation. Then almost immediately, it's revealed that this trip to the cave is a trap set up by Colqhoun, who not only ate his entire party but seemingly gained supernatural strength and healing ability after doing so. From here, Ravenous becomes a battle of wits between Boyd, who is fighting his taste for human flesh, and Colqhoun, who has embraced his newfound powers with glee. The film wisely doesn't dig too deep into the how and why of everything, instead letting an old Indigenous legend do most of the heavy lifting. It's a smart move that forces you to just go with it and enjoy the chaos.

Guy Pearce Gives an Amazing and Extremely Physical Performance

Both Pearce and Carlyle are excellent as Boyd and Colqhoun. Carlyle in particular is having a blast, able to go from innocent to sinister in the blink of an eye. Pearce, however, has a much more difficult job. His character is largely silent throughout, forcing Pearce to rely on his eyes and body to express anything. The actor carries a heavy shred of guilt in the beginning but, by the end, has believably shown courage and the need to do the right thing -- in this case, stop Colqhoun -- all with barely uttering a word. It's a fantastic physical performance, not to mention a complete 180 from his performance in L.A. Confidential, perfectly showcasing the actor's versatility.

When it comes to gore, the movie seems determined to make you utter "yucky" as much as possible throughout. Bird showcases some broken bones and other wounds, but otherwise relies on an overwhelming amount of blood and very believable sound design to let your imagination fill in the blanks to great effect. However, it's not just the gore that gets under your skin. One scene in particular has Colqhoun licking a fresh wound of Jeremy Davies' character while everyone sleeps. The sincere fear and disgust that comes from Davies when he yells "HE WAS LICKING ME!" will send chills down your spine while also forcing a sincere/nervous laughter from how crazy it all is, perfectly encapsulating the films very specific tone.

Ravenous released in March 1999 and was an immediate flop, grossing only $2 million off a $12 million budget. As such, the film did little to progress Pearce's career. However, the film has slowly but surely found a small but fervent fan base over the years, quietly cementing its place among the best cannibal movies ever made while also serving as the perfect showcase for the talented actor.