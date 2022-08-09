Shudder has just released a haunting new trailer for Raven's Hollow ahead of its premiere at UK's FrightFest on August 27. The film will be released to Shudder on September 22, just in time for the Halloween season.

Raven's Hollow will take a spooky new look at one of the most mysterious and beloved horror writers of all time: Edgar Allan Poe. Poe is best known for his poem The Raven as well as his intensely gothic short stories such as The Masque of the Red Death and The Tell-Tale Heart. But his own personal life has taken on its own mysterious allure to fans and historians alike. His death, among other things, has inspired several conspiracy theories.

But one aspect of his life not yet explored is his time as a West Point cadet, and that's exactly where Raven's Hollow picks up its story. The new film, which takes some very horrific and haunting liberties, follows Poe in his time at West Point in upstate New York. The film is set in the autumn of 1830, where Poe and four other cadets are doing a training exercise in upstate New York. The five cadets come across a man hanging on a wooden rack. When Poe comes to help the man, he utters his dying word, "raven," which sets Poe and his fellow cadets into the rural community of Raven's Hollow, a town with some pretty dark and twisty secrets.

Image via Shudder

The new trailer gives us a look at Poe and the eerie town of Raven's Hollow, featuring gothic imagery worthy of the horror master himself. The trailer shows glimpses into some frightening imagery, from a mysterious black dog to misty woodland walks, and intense fireside eye contact. Who knows what secrets the town holds? And what within might prove to inspire the perennially adored works of one Edgar Allan Poe.

William Moseley stars as Poe. Previously, Moseley starred in Chronicles of Narnia. The film also stars Melanie Zanetti, Kate Dickie of Game of Thrones, David Hayman, Oberon K. A. Adjepong of The Dark Tower, and Callum Woodhouse. Raven's Hollow is directed by Christopher Hatton. the film was written by Hatton and Chuck Reeves. The film is produced by Caroline Stern for Canoe Film, as well as Andrejs Ekis for Cinevilla Studios, and Todd Lundbohm and Mark Andrews for 828 Media Capital.

You will be able to stream Raven's Hollow on AMC's Shudder beginning on September 22. Until then, you can check out the trailer down below: