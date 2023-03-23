Oh, snap! Raven Baxter is back with more shenanigans next month as Season 6 of Raven's Home premieres. The follow-up to That's So Raven is scheduled to premiere Sunday, April 9 on Disney Channel. Along with the release date, Disney shared the official season trailer.

Right away, the trailer reassures us that Raven (Raven-Symoné) maintains her love for hijinks, promising that the new season will be the "Raven-est of all time." So, it seems that we can expect an uptick in Raven's hilarious schemes, and she will continue to own them. The trailer also teases some location shifts for the new season, including a trip to London for Raven, her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), her father Victor (Rondell Sheridan), and her young cousin Alice (Mykal-Michelle Harris).

As teased, the season kicks off with the Baxters in London, "where they become entangled in a mix-up of majestic proportions when Alice is mistaken for a member of the royal family." Additionally, Sky Katz is confirmed to return as Tess O'Malley later in the season. Katz initially starred as a series regular for the first four seasons. She was Raven's neighbor across the hall, and her daughter Nia's (Navia Robinson) best friend. In Season 6, Tess will arrive in San Francisco, but due to her established friendship with Booker, it causes some jealousy in Neil (Felix Avitia). Emmy Liu-Wang will also return as Neil and Booker's friend Ivy.

Raven's Home first premiered in 2017 and was set in Chicago. Along with Symoné's return as the titular character, the show also welcomed back Anneliese Van der Pol as Raven's longtime best friend Chelsea. Throughout the first four seasons, the series followed Raven, Booker, Nia, Chelsea, and Chelsea's son Levi (Jason Maybaum) as they navigated their daily lives -- facing, of course, their fair share of wild situations. When Season 5 rolled around, the show shifted as much of the original cast left, and Raven and Booker went to San Francisco to help Victor. Like That's So Raven before it, Raven's Home brings plenty of comedy and also isn't afraid to tackle tough subjects.

The Raven's Home Team

The series was created by Jed Elinoff and That's So Raven creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman. Symoné, Elinoff, Scott Thomas, Anthony C. Hill, and Robin M. Henry executive produced. Additional recurring cast includes Ernie Grunwald as Lazlo, Marissa Reyes as Cami, Juliana Joel as Nikki, JeCobi Swain as Dylan, and Adrienne Houghton reprising her role as Alana.

Raven's Home Season 6 premieres Sunday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. Prior seasons are available now on Disney+. Watch the new trailer below: