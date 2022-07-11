Anthony Ryan’s Raven’s Shadow fantasy book franchise is set to be adapted into a television series, Deadline reports. The series is tentatively titled Queen of Fire and will feature characters and worlds from the fantasy book trilogy, its sequel, the Raven’s Blade duology, and collections of Raven’s Shadow short stories by the author.

Queen of Fire will follow five characters who share a destiny in a world full of warring nations and cut-throat politics, including Lyrna, an enslaved princess who rises to lead an empire, Reva, a young woman born to privilege who was stolen from her loving home and raised to kill, "The Woman", a cruel and ruthless soul in the body of a beautiful woman, legendary warrior Vaelin, who possesses a gift known as the Blood Song, and Frentis, who is powerless against The Woman’s magic and is forced to kill innocents.

Speaking about the seriesm Stephen McDonogh of Lone Wolf Pictures said:

"Once drawn into Ryan’s masterful storytelling, audiences will delight in the twist to the immensely satisfying non-stop action, with heretics challenging the monastic orders of faith, legendary characters and monstrous creatures in an extraordinary struggle for power spanning a world of empires. Queen of Fire is an unﬂinchingly brave story of people and empires bitterly divided, and the vital necessity of overcoming their diﬀerences to have any hope of making a better world."

RELATED: The Duffer Brothers to Adapt Stephen King and Peter Straub's Fantasy Horror Novel 'The Talisman'

Along with Lone Wolf Pictures, the series is being developed by Paul Telegdy’s The Whole Spiel. Praising Ryan’s world-building, he said in an official statement, “Ryan’s beautifully crafted body of work has captured the attention of millions and we are honored to bring it to life on television. The robust and timeless storylines of this epic franchise provide endless possibilities to uniquely engage and captivate a global audience.”

Sharing his excitement, Ryan, whose trilogy Blood Song, Tower Lord, and Queen of Fire have sold more than 1 million copies worldwide, said, “I am thrilled with the production’s fresh, original and expansive vision for adapting my books and stories for global screen audiences and core fans alike. It is an exciting opportunity to collaborate closely with the creative team in bringing my universe and characters to life on screen.”