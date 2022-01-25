Everybody’s favorite wacky bunnies are headed to Netflix. Ubisoft’s Raving Rabbids franchise will have its own hour-long special, Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars, on February 18th. A new trailer has been released, and it showcases the Rabbids doing what they do best: causing havoc - but this time for a great cause.

Rabbids began as a Rayman video game spin-off series by Ubisoft. The first installment of the franchise, Rayman Raving Rabbids, debuted in November 2006. The bad guys of the game were the chaotic rabbit creatures from the original Rayman game otherwise known as Rabbids. Though the early releases of Raving Rabbids games featured the character of Rayman as he kicked his way through hordes of these chaotic bunnies, eventually these aloof balls of energy were running wild solo in their own adventures.

The franchise has received generally favorable reviews upon release and was praised for its soundtrack, gameplay mechanics, and the strange, but wacky, sense of humor that only these high-energy bunnies can deliver. They have since become one of the most easily recognizable game characters of all time.

In the newest misadventure, Rabbids Invasion: Mission to Mars sees the Rabbids assigned to a space mission that involves preparing Mars to be inhabitable by humans. The plan will go about as well as one would expect. The trailer introduces viewers to Beardie, an intelligent Rabbid who is ready to prove himself among what is generally considered an unintelligent species. During his mission, he is accompanied by three others of his kind: Disco, a dancer; Cosmo, a pilot who lacks self-confidence; and Mini, a small rabbit with a Napoleon complex. The trailer shows the unlikely team of Rabbids meeting aliens and tackling different challenges as they achieve what they set out to do, all while keeping to their own hilarious and goofy ways.

This Netflix special is to not be confused with the upcoming Rabbids feature film Ubisoft has been working on for years. There has been no news regarding that unknown project since 2019. Most other upcoming titles to be released for the franchise include the highly anticipated sequel to the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle titled Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a turn-based strategy adventure game that marks the second collaboration between Ubisoft and Nintendo. The first game in the collaboration won several awards.

