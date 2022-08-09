Now that fans of the pro-bat-handler, Ray Donovan have been told the concluding story for the Ray Donovan series in the form of Ray Donovan: The Movie, they will now have the opportunity to dive even deeper into the acclaimed series thanks to the announcement of a 29-disc complete DVD collection which will be available for purchase later in the year from October 25.

The set which will be available only on DVD and not on Blu-ray will include all episodes from the 7 seasons of the hit Emmy-winning series as well as over two hours of special features. What's more? The set will serve as an all-around immersive experience as it will also include Ray Donovan: The Movie which was released earlier in the year on January 14.

Ray Donovan is centered on its titular character portrayed by Liev Schreiber who works as a fixer for the high and mighty in Los Angeles. Donovan goes to great lengths to ensure that the problems of his clients are not only solved but that every possible repercussion that might arise from his unorthodox methods of handling them are also expunged. Business is going well for Donovan until his father, Mickey Donovan (Jon Voight) is unexpectedly released from prison. Mickey's release adds a thrilling family feud to the crime drama series as Ray has to find a way to handle his father's destructive behavior in order to keep his own nuclear family safe and his business afloat.

Ray Donovan was an immediate success upon its premiere on Showtime in 2013. The pilot episode broke viewership records on Showtime, setting the tone for a thrilling ride that saw the show last for 7 successful seasons. Deservingly, Ray Donovan received numerous award nods as it progressed; it won the Critics' Choice Television Awards' Most Exciting New Series and earned Voight a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film. One of its recurring actors, Hank Azaria who played FBI agent Ed Cochran, also won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Fans were left in shock in 2020 when Showtime canceled the show. What followed was a widespread uproar by fans who were left frustrated by the epic cliffhanger that ended the series finale. After about two years of fan clamor, Showtime satisfied fans with the announcement of a conclusion in the form of a movie titled, Ray Donovan: The Movie. The movie which was released on January 14, 2022, picked up from where season 7 ended. The movie relaunched Ray's pursuit to hunt down his father, Mickey, while also exploring the father-son origin story decades before Ray became Hollywood's favorite fixer.

While the show/movie has drawn its curtains, fans could be treated to a revival in the future as Schreiber recently revealed that he was open to reprising his role in a revival. Ray Donovan also stars Paula Malcomson, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, and Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan.

