Parent-Approved Showtime Series ‘Ray Donovan’ May End Soon, Per Showtime Exec

It might be time to text your folks and give them a head’s up that their favorite Showtime series, Ray Donovan, may be ending sooner than they think. The hit Showtime series stars Liev Schreiber as a professional Hollywood “fixer” who can’t seem to get his personal life together has been on the air since 2013. In that time, the show has slowly built up a following and featured big names including Susan Sarandon and Jon Voight as part of its stellar cast.

Well, according to Deadline, the days of Schreiber grimacing into the California sunset as something inevitably goes to shit in his life are numbered. Speaking with the outlet recently, Showtime’s Co-President of Entertainment, Gary Levine revealed the fate of Ray Donovan will be decided “in the next few weeks” by the premium cable channel. If Showtime opts to end Ray Donovan, then the next season will be its eighth and final. Per Levine: “I think Ray Donovan is nearing the end of its run. We always talked about seven or eight seasons. Nothing has been decided yet but it’s fair to say it is nearing the end.”

Unlike fellow popular Showtime series Shameless, which was recently renewed for its eleventh and final season and was pushed up to a summertime premiere window, Ray Donovan is still on track to debut its new season in the winter. So, regardless of whether it’s ending or not, Levine reassures that things are still on track and there’s no sign of hastiness for the Schreiber-led show. As he puts it, “Because Shameless was being pushed to the summer, that expedited that process, Ray is still on hiatus and because of deals and locations and everything else, we’re on a more relaxed timetable.”

We’ll keep you posted on Ray Donovan and whether its eighth season will be its last. In the meantime, check out other fun TV news, including the Clarice Starling/Silence of the Lambs sequel series and the NBC comedy about Dwayne Johnson’s life which just got a green light.