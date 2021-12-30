Showtime is getting ready to unleash Ray Donovan: The Movie on the world and to celebrate the film’s premiere on January 14th, the network plans to give free access to non-users so they can watch the first three episodes of the series, Ray Donovan, with no strings attached. From January 1st to January 31, the episodes will air on demand as well as on Sho.com, Showtime.com, Youtube, and several other platforms that partner with the Showtime network.

The upcoming film will center around the title character, portrayed by Emmy-nominated actor, Liev Schreiber, and will pick up after the Season 7 finale, which aired in 2020. Premiering in 2013, Ray Donovan garnered several Emmy, Critics’ Choice, and Writers Guild nominations and took home a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role which went to Jon Voight, who played Donovan’s criminal father, Mickey.

Created by Ann Biderman (Southland), the series follows Ray, who works as a problem solver for Hollywood’s rich and famous. When clients call, Donovan jumps into action and makes sure that their issues evaporate into thin air by taking matters into his own hands. All is rolling along smoothly for the fix-it guy until his family comes back to haunt him. After 20 years behind bars, Ray’s father, Mickey, is released and heads directly to Los Angeles in order to reconnect and put to bed old rivalries with his family and others. Mickey’s destructive behavior soon proves to be too much for Ray and his wife and children and quickly becomes a threat to everything Ray holds dear.

Joining Schreiber and Voight to return to the world of Ray Donovan will be Eddie Marsan (Happy-Go-Lucky) and Dash Mihok (I Am Legend) portraying Ray’s brothers, Terry and Bunchy, respectively; Pooch Hall (The Game) as Donovan’s half brother, Daryll; Kerris Dorsey as Ray’s daughter, Bridget; Katherine Moennig (The L Word) as Lena; and Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul) as Molly Sullivan.

Be sure to catch the free streaming of the first three episodes of Ray Donovan and then sign up to binge the rest of the series before Ray Donovan: The Movie lands on January 14. Check out the film’s synopsis below.

RAY DONOVAN: THE MOVIE picks up where season seven left off with Mickey on the run and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It also weaves the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

