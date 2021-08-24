The Television Critics Association (TCA) held another press tour this year, and Showtime’s panel finally shed some light on when we can expect the Ray Donovan movie to come out. At the panel, the network/streaming platform also talked about some of its other shows like Dexter, Your Honor, and the new series The First Lady. According to Showtime, the feature-length Ray Donovan movie has been set for release in early 2022.

The film will pick up where Season 7 left off, with Ray (Schreiber) determined to find his father and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan-Sullivan feud, with Ray's origin story from 30 years ago finally revealed.

The Ray Donovan movie is highly anticipated by fans since the long-running series faced a surprise cancellation back in 2020 that caught even showrunner David Hollander and the series cast off-guard. Now, Hollander has a chance to give TV’s most famous fixer a proper goodbye. He wrote the script along with Schreiber.

Filming started just a couple of months ago, and photos have confirmed the return of Kerris Dorsey (Bridget), Dash Mihok (Bunchy), Pooch Hall (Daryl), and Eddie Marsan (Terry), as well as Voight, who was nominated twice at the Emmys for his performance in the series, and the surprise comeback of James Woods (“Sully”), who was last seen on the show on Season 1.

Ray Donovan ran on Showtime for seven seasons, between 2013 and 2020. It tells the story of a fixer who is often hired to take care of illegal deeds done by celebrities and make their problems disappear by whatever means necessary. Meanwhile, he has trouble keeping his family together, as his complicated relationship with his father and wife brings conflict to every encounter.

