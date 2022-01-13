The wait is over. After almost two years since Showtime canceled the popular crime drama series, fans will finally get some closure on the Ray Donovan story with the upcoming Ray Donovan: The Movie.

Much to everybody’s shock and surprise, the network pulled the plug on the series after a seventh and final season in early 2020. The untimely ending left the story with a very dramatic cliffhanger. So the creators decided to bring back the Donovan family once last time in a full-length feature that will wrap up the story in order to fix this. And also, to make the fans feel a little better.

Ray Donovan: The Movie will pick up from where the seventh season of the show ended. The plot follows Ray Donovan on the search for his father, Micky Donovan, who is in the wind. Ray must find and stop him from causing any further damage. The story will also see the past and the present coming together making a single intricate narrative.

The upcoming crime drama movie is directed by David Hollander, who was one of the executive producers on the show. Hollander is also the co-writer of Ray Donovan: The Movie, along with the show's star Liev Schreiber. Both Hollander and Schreiber are co-executive producers on the project, along with Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff, and Lou Fusaro.

It looks like Ray Donovan’s last chapter is going to be an absolutely intense and exciting ride. Get ready for the final showdown of the Donovan family that’s been in the making for over three decades. And while you wait for it, you can read this handy guide for all the details from the plot to the release date, trailer, cast, and characters, as well as everything else that we know so far about Ray Donovan: The Movie.

Watch the Ray Donovan: The Movie Trailer

Showtime released the official trailer for Ray Donovan: The Movie, on November 22, 2021, along with a promotional poster for the same.

The fast-paced, action-packed clip begins with the tagline “You can’t outrun your legacy” and shows Ray trying to look for his father. The trailer also gives a quick look at the other important characters in Ray’s life – his daughter, his friends, and all those he must face on his last ride to keep the family together while holding on to the love that he has for his people. Because that’s what defines the Donovan family legacy.

Showtime has announced that Ray Donovan: The Movie will be premiering on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

Who Is in Ray Donovan: The Movie’s Cast?

The original cast members from the Ray Donovan show will be back to reprise their roles in Ray Donovan: The Movie. Liev Schreiber, of course, will feature in the titular role. Jon Voight, who plays Mickey Donovan, will also return as the “least favorite dad”. Apart from these two major characters, the massive cast of the movie includes Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Katherine Moennig, and Kerry Condon, as well as Josh Hamilton, Alyssa Diaz, Graham Rogers, and David Patrick Kelly, among others.

Who Are the Major Characters in Ray Donovan: The Movie?

Since the movie is an extension of the series, it will obviously bring back all the major characters, who have been an important part of the story. Let’s take a look at the most prominent characters of Ray Donovan: The Movie:

Liev Schreiber stars as Raymond "Ray" Donovan. Ray is a professional "fixer", someone who does all the dirty work (bribes, payoffs, clean-up, etc.) for his rich and famous clients. He loves and cares about his family, and feels a strong sense of responsibility towards his children and brothers, but shares a complicated relationship with his wife and father which often makes Ray end up in a mess. The movie explores more of his equation with his father, who seems to be the source of all problems for the family, particularly Ray.

Jon Voight plays Mickey Donovan, the neglectful and abusive father of Ray and his four brothers – Bunchie, Terry, Bridget, and Daryll. Mickey used to be a gangster and is now an ex-convict, having served 20 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. On getting released from prison, Mickey shows up in LA to get his dues and puts Ray and his brothers’ lives in turmoil. In the movie, Mickey goes missing and Ray is set on hunting him down before Mickey gets into more trouble.

Eddie Marsan plays Terrence "Terry" Donovan, Ray’s older brother, and a former boxer. Terry suffers from Parkinson's disease, which has left him in despair and socially awkward. Dash Mihok plays Brendan "Bunchy" Donovan, Ray’s younger brother who identifies as a sexual anorexic. Pooch Hall appears as Daryll Donovan, Ray’s younger, half-brother. Daryll is also a professional boxer, trained by Terry. Kerris Dorsey plays Bridget Elizabeth "Bridge" Donovan, Ray’s daughter and the oldest of Ray’s kids. She was named after Ray’s sister, who committed suicide at a young age.

Apart from the above leading characters, there’s also Katherine Moennig as Lena Burnham, Ray's investigative assistant, and Kerry Condon as Molly Sullivan. Molly is Ray’s love interest but the animosity between her family and the Donovans makes their relationship difficult.

When Is Ray Donovan: The Movie Filming?

The filming for Ray Donovan: The Movie started sometime in the summer of 2021. The production wrapped in August 2021.

What is the Background of Ray Donovan: The Movie?

Ray Donovan: The Movie is an extension of the original Ray Donovan series that aired on Showtime. Set in LA and New York, Ray Donovan is technically a story about a family man, of a father and son, a father and daughter, and what it takes to maintain family ties, despite all the emotional struggles and other challenges. The original series ran for seven seasons, from 2013 to 2020, before the network canceled the show after the Season 7 finale. In February 2021, Showtime announced a feature film to bring an end to the storyline. If you haven’t watched the show yet, then this might be a good time to catch up on the story before the movie premieres on Showtime.

The story of Ray Donovan: The Movie picks up from where Season 7 of the Ray Donovan series ended. The show wrapped with Ray trying to fix himself and ready to leave his past self behind while trying to find a balance between working for his clients and seeking the truth about his family. But things are not going to be peaceful for Ray anytime soon because Mickey is on the lam and Ray must find him before he causes more chaos and destruction, especially to the rest of the Donovan family.

Ray Donovan: The Movie focuses more on Ray’s struggles as well as that of his brothers. It will also go into the violent past of the family and what it takes for all of them to hold onto the love they have for each other. In short, the movie’s story will connect the past and the present and also explore the true origin story of Ray Donovan.

