The wolf has been let in. Showtime has dropped the first trailer and poster for Ray Donovan: The Movie. Following in the footsteps of other wrap-up pictures like Deadwood: The Movie, Showtime is bringing back Liev Schreiber in his Emmy-nominated role to tie up loose ends and give fans the proper closure that they were denied when the seventh season finale unexpectedly served as the series finale. It was a decision that blindsided the creative team including David Hollander, who is back for the movie as its co-writer, having written the movie's script with Schreiber, and as its director.

Season 7 ended with Donovan coming to a point of purity, ready to shed the person that he use to be (i.e., a fixer, murder, and all-around tough guy) thanks to the help of Dr. Amiot (Alan Alda), but, as they say, the past never dies and those sins required the Ray Donovan of old. Ray found himself struggling to find a balance between fixing clients, like NYC Mayor Ed Feratti (Zach Grenier) and an unrelenting NYPD officer hunting for the truth about Donovan, and fixing himself. When Feratti's corrupt life brought up a piece of Mickey's past (Jon Voight) to New York, Ray was forced to find the answers to his family's past. While the ending was abrupt, the series did find closure as Ray was able to finally avenge his sister's murder — the inciting incident that kicked off the pilot episode.

The film sees many original cast members reprising their roles, including Eddie Marsan as Ray’s brother Terry, Dash Mihok as Ray’s brother Bunchy, Pooch Hall as Donovan’s half-brother Daryll, Kerris Dorsey as Ray’s daughter Bridget, and Katherine Moennig as Lena, along with Kerry Condon as Molly Sullivan and Voight as Mickey Donovan. During its 82-episode run from 2013 to 2020, the series earned multiple Emmy, Writers Guild, and Critics’ Choice award nominations.

With the film on the way, Showtime President of Entertainment Gary Levine is promising a conclusion that all fans can appreciate, saying, “We did hear from fans, and we are nothing if not responsive to our audience. I think this Ray Donovan two-hour movie will go a long way to making that landing more graceful.”

Ray Donovan: The Movie is set to premiere Friday, January 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You watch the trailer and see the newly released poster below, along with the official logline for the upcoming movie:

The new film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

