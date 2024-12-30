In many ways, television shows are like a dish with a set number of ingredients added in just the right amount at a set temperature with some stirring. Change might be the spice of life, but in this case, even a slight diversion, such as a new trajectory in the show's arc, can alter the whole taste of the finished product. The margin of error is too little, and the downside is too big, and it can lead to alienation from the fan base, which could spell doom for a show. This is why not many shows even attempt switching gears once they've developed a pattern.

They say revenge is a dish best served cold. But what about redemption? How does a show about family become stronger by removing one of its main characters? That's the question that Ray Donovan — a crime drama about family, power, and redemption created by Ann Biderman for Showtime and starring Liev Schreiber in the title role — attempts to answer. In the show, Ray is what's known as a "fixer," somebody who gets things done through bribes, threats, payoffs, and whatever it takes to protect his clients.

Devoted to his family and children, Ray anchors the whole show with his complicated relationship with Abby, played by Paula Malcomson. Other characters include Terry Donovan (Eddie Marsan), Bunchy Donovan (Dash Mihok), Daryll Donovan (Pooch Hall), Bridget Donovan (Kerris Dorsey), and Mickey Donovan (Jon Voight). It was the death of Abby in the episode "Horses" in Season 5 that changed the whole complexion of what the show had been until then and what it became from then onwards.

Season 4 of 'Ray Donovan' Ended the Show on a Crossroad

Something had to give after the uplifting and positive note on which Season 4 ended. In an interview with Variety, showrunner David Hollander said they had two options: Either the Donovans would emerge as a tight-knit family, or something entirely out of the ordinary would happen that would threaten to tear them apart. The episode "Horses" addresses the death of Abby, the matriarch — an issue that audiences knew was coming since the start of the fifth season. She was the glue that kept the Donovan family together through thick and thin and countless tragedies. But after a seemingly successful battle with stage-zero breast cancer, Abby's sudden passing sends shockwaves through the Donovan family and shifts the show's trajectory in a bold new direction.

Up until "Horses," Season 5 seemed flat. It appeared as if the show had run out of gas and was going through the motions. With the premise of Abby's death at the beginning of Season 5 and then through the flashbacks, it seemed that the much-needed boost to the narrative had finally arrived. That it came via the death of Abby, who sometimes seemed like a one-dimensional character created only as a foil to Ray's dalliances, was another win. While the strategy is not new, it hasn't always worked. The most well-known instance in recent memory was the character arc of Skyler, played by Anna Gunn in Breaking Bad.

When Skyler was made into a more assertive and strong-willed individual, unafraid to speak her mind, audiences turned on her. According to an interview with The New Yorker, this was something that surprised the show's creator, Vince Gilligan. This was the tightrope that the creators of Ray Donovan had to walk. By giving Abby agency over her life and actions, there was the danger of alienating fans and turning her into a disliked character. After all, for a show about families that stick together, here was someone making her voice heard against the patriarch's choice. In the end, it turned out to be the right decision. The power and autonomy to end life on her terms allowed Abby to emerge as a fully formed person. She was no longer the mute wife of a powerful Hollywood "fixer," but someone who wasn't going to let death define her. It also made the show go in a different, deeper direction.

"Horses" Provided the Perfect Ending to a Season That Began With a Shocking Revelation

In telling the story of Abby's death, Hollander chose a nonlinear storytelling approach to explore the themes of grief and memory. A straightforward narrative would have killed off the suspense and led to a tone of causality. Setting up the death at the beginning and then giving flashbacks throughout the ensuing episodes allowed the series to delve deeper into the psychological impact of loss on each character, particularly Ray. The nonlinear narrative, filled with dreams and flashbacks, keeps the audience engaged and paints a vivid picture of how grief lingers and morphs over time, avoiding predictable plot progressions and enhancing the story's depth and complexity. Abby's death triggered several significant changes, compelling Ray to relocate to New York and introducing new challenges and dynamics that reinvigorated the series.

Abby's Death in "Horses" Exposed Ray's Internal Conflicts and Self-Destructive Tendencies

The realization of Abby's passing forces Ray into a more introspective and vulnerable place than viewers had previously seen. The grief and guilt he feels for not being able to protect Abby, despite his violent abilities to protect others, drives him to seek redemption in ways that complicate his relationships with his children, his father, and his professional life. Abby's passing also reshapes the Donovan family dynamics. It strains the relationship between Ray, Bridget, and Conor (Devon Bagby) as they each deal with their grief differently. This event pushes the family members to their emotional limits and tests their loyalty to each other, leading to conflicts and realignments within the family structure. On a more macro level, the ripple effects of Abby's death continue to be felt throughout the rest of the series. Her absence also influences the show's tone, making it darker and more introspective as Ray delves into his past and confronts his feelings in a way he has never done before.

Ultimately, "Horses" is a crucial juncture that redefines Ray Donovan, proving the series' willingness to embrace risk to achieve authentic storytelling. The episode was undoubtedly a turning point that changed the course of the show. Hollander's decision to focus on Abby's character development and eventual departure was a courageous move that paid off. Letting her die with dignity deepened the show's exploration of its characters' inner lives and drove the narrative forward in an unpredictable yet profoundly meaningful way.

