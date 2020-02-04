‘Ray Donovan’ Has Been Cancelled After Seven Seasons

Ray Donovan, the long-running Showtime series about a grizzled-as-all-hell fixer for the extremely wealthy, will not be returning for an eighth season. At least, not on Showtime. The network announced its decision today in an official statement, which means that the cliffhanger episode which ended Season 7 will have to serve as the series finale.

“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime,” Showtime’s statement reads. “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

Ray Donovan is the latest in a series of veteran hits that the premium network is bringing to a close this year. Homeland, starring Clare Danes, is ending after its eighth season wraps this month, and Shameless was recently renewed for an eleventh and final season that will air later this year. The series star, Liev Schreiber, was nominated for three Golden Globes and three Emmys for his performance, with the show picking up a Supporting Actor Golden Globe for Jon Voight and an Outstanding Guest Actor Emmy for Hank Azaria.

