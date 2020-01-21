Want More ‘Ray Donovan’? “Ask Showtime,” Says Star Liev Schreiber

Recently, Showtime’s Co-President of Entertainment Gary Levine revealed that Ray Donovan, the reliable drama about a reliable fixer, might be coming to a close soon. “I think Ray Donovan is nearing the end of its run. We always talked about seven or eight seasons. Nothing has been decided yet but it’s fair to say it is nearing the end.” So, like, what does series star Liev Schreiber — Mr. Donovan himself — have to say about being out of a regular gig soon? Is he just gonna make more weird Blade ads? Well, according to his Instagram, he’s got a plan for how to squeeze more Ray Donovan out of Showtime.

Basically: Ya just gotta ask them! If a TV network renews or cancels a show based on ratings, which increase based on fans watching, then the fans should let the network know how much the show means to them. In his words:

What an amazing journey it’s been. I’ve been reading your comments, and the outpouring of love and support for our cast and crew has been truly overwhelming. I know the big question on everyone’s mine is whether there will be a season 8. Truth is it’s in the networks hands. So if you want more, reach out to them at @showtime, @raydonovan, and @CBS and let them know how you feel. Either way it’s been an amazing ride and we have all of you to thank for it.

xo

Liev

Ray Donovan stans — Ray Dono-stans — you know who to @.

Beyond Schreiber, the show also stars folks like Jon Voight, Susan Sarandon, and Eddie Marsan. It was created by crime TV vet Ann Biderman (NYPD Blue, Southland). Season seven ended with quite the stakes-changer for both the Donovan and Sullivan family.

Check out Schreiber’s post below — especially to see the entire crew boogieing to A Tribe Called Quest, which is just delightful and wholesome. For more on the show, check out our interview with Schreiber. And for more on long-running Showtime dramas, check out the trailer for the final season of Homeland.