Warner Studios has seen its fair share of upheaval in recent times. From the cancellation of a slew of beloved projects to conversations regarding who would lead the new vision set out by President and CEO David Zaslav. A hunt for a new DC Films president has been ongoing with the likes of Dan Lin rumored at one point to be in the lead for the post. Despite a replacement still lacking, the former head of DC Films, Walter Hamada has exited his role. Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the Justice League has since celebrated the exit on Twitter. Following Hamada’s exit as head of DC at Warner Bros. Discovery, Fisher called him out saying:

"Walter Hamada tried to protect his toxic and discriminatory colleagues. He failed. He tried to bury me (and the Justice League investigation) with lies in the trades. He failed. He is a product of old Hollywood cronyism. May we never experience his like again. Onward!"

This is not the first time Fisher has celebrated the exit of an executive at Warner Studios. Earlier in the year, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich stepped from his role and Fisher tweeted, "May we never see the likes of Toby Emmerich again. Better days are surely ahead."

Fisher’s running dispute with these executives stems from his time working to portray Victor Stone/Cyborg in Justice League. Allegations of misconduct and abuse were leveled against the film’s director, Joss Whedon by Fisher and the actor claimed that the director’s behavior was not checked but enabled by the top brass of the studio including Hamada and Emmerich. Despite having the support of the studio, which disputed Fisher’s claims and backed Hamada in a statement last year, Whedon also denied the allegations as well. However, the accusations against the director have come from the cast and crew of multiple projects.

Hamada was initially close to leaving the studio when it was announced that Batgirl would be cancelled. However, he stayed on and his exit from the studio comes just as Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam hits theaters. Billed as part of the new era for the DC Extended Universe hoping to challenge Marvel long term, the anti-hero film has punched its way to $14 million at the international box office within two days of early previews. While the search for a replacement persists, studio executive Michael De Luca and co-chief Pam Abdy will handle the reins for the time being.

