Ray Harryhausen is one of the most prominent visual effects artists in the history of the film industry. Beginning his career in the 1940s, he evolved the art of stop-motion with a new type of visual effects animation called Dynamation, which combined detailed stop-motion with detailed live-action set pieces. Dynamation revolutionized the industry and laid the groundwork for future achievements.

From his 1940 short film Evolution to his final project Clash of the Titans in 1981, Harryhausen remained a major inspiration to countless filmmakers, including but by no means limited to Star Wars creator George Lucas, Lord of the Rings trilogy director Peter Jackson, and God of War creator David Jaffe. Although his career is suitably larger than life, these are the ten best films to feature the extraordinary visual effects by Ray Harryhausen.

10 'It Came from Beneath the Sea' (1955)

Directed by Robert Gordon

It Came from Beneath the Sea is a sci-fi monster horror movie first released in 1955. Directed by Black Zoo director Robert Gordon, the plot follows the military and a team of scientists that must survive against a giant radioactive octopus that, after being awakened by H-Bomb testing, surfaces in coastal California.

One of the best aspects of It Came from Beneath the Sea is the stop-motion for the octopus monster. For example, whenever the tentacles appear, there is a lot of subtle movement as they sway to the side while coming from the water and attacking the surface. Additionally, there are a lot of suction points clearly visible on the bottom of these tentacles, bringing a sense of realism to the octopus monster that also helps the audience connect to the film by associating its major antagonist with something that they might have already been familiar with. It Came from Beneath the Sea is among the best monster movies, and it's all because of the mighty octopus, courtesy of Harryhausen's legendary talents.

9 '20 Million Miles to Earth' (1957)

Directed by Nathan H. Juran

20 Million Miles to Earth is a science fiction thriller first released in 1957. Directed by Nathan H. Juran, famous for also directing Attack of the 50-Foot Woman, the plot follows the sole survivor of a space shuttle crash as he tries to find and contain the shuttle's extraterrestrial passenger, an alien from Venus named Ymir.

One of the best aspects of 20 Million Miles to Earth is the visual effects of the alien Ymir. For example, there is a scene in which Ymir escapes from the zoo he had been contained in and begins fighting an elephant. This scene is particularly impressive, making the fight scene between a fairly realistic Earth elephant and the more fantastical Ymir seem realistic by matching their movements. Ymir is the inspiration for the character of Lizzie in the popular Rampage series of video games, thus giving the film even more historical significance. However, the dialogue can feel outdated at times, potentially making it difficult to watch for more modern viewers.

8 'Mighty Joe Young' (1949)

Directed by Ernest B. Schoedsack

Mighty Joe Young is a fantasy film first released in 1949. Directed by Ernest B. Schoedsack, best known for directing the original King Kong, the story follows a woman named Jill as she, along with a gorilla named Joe, goes to Hollywood in an attempt to save her father's ranch in Africa.

As expected from a Harryhausen movie, the visual effects of the titular gorilla are incredible. For example, there are a lot of action scenes in which Joe throws, yanks, and moves around like an actual gorilla. This fluidity of movement helps to maintain a solid pace for the film, thus greatly enhancing the enjoyment of the audience by creating a consistent sense of action. In addition, Joe is a very expressive and easy-to-relate-to character. The similarities to King Kong might put off more seasoned fans of monster movies, but Mighty Joe Young remains a fascinating entry into 1940s cinema and another feather in Harryhausen's impressive cap.

7 'Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger' (1977)

Directed by Sam Wanamaker

Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger is a fantasy adventure film first released in 1977 and the third entry in the trilogy of Sinbad films defined by Ray Harryhausen's involvement. The story follows Sinbad, a princess named Farah, and her brother, Prince Kassim, as they travel to an isolated island to find a way to reverse a curse that has turned Kassim into a baboon.

The visual effects in Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger are also varied, and the stop-motion creatures range from a giant mechanical minotaur to a large feline beast.

Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger has exceptionally good pacing throughout, thanks to a consistent number of action scenes. For example, when Sinbad first arrives at Charak, Farah and Kassim's kingdom, he finds himself attacked by a man named Rafi and a horde of ghouls. The visual effects are also varied, and the stop-motion creatures range from a giant mechanical minotaur to a large feline beast. This range variety is a further testament to Harryhausen's talent and imagination.

6 'One Million Years B.C.' (1966)

Directed by Don Chaffey

One Million Years B.C. is a fantasy adventure film by Pete's Dragon director Don Chaffey and a remake of the 1940 film called One Million B.C. The plot follows a cavewoman named Loana, played by Raquel Welch, as she enters into a forbidden romance with a rival tribesman named Tumak, played by Black Sunday's John Richardson.

The film has an admittedly silly premise, but the prehistoric creatures are the reason to watch. For example, there is a turtle monster that attacks Loana's tribe, conveying the very real danger Loana and Tumak are in and keeping the stakes high. The fairly realistic design of the turtle monster uses audience association between the fictional threats of this prehistoric world and those of our world. One Million Years B.C. is something of a joke, but that doesn't make it any less noteworthy; for example, the fur bikini worn by Raquel Welch is very iconic, as it emphasizes the beautiful yet wild nature of the Loana character.

5 'The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms' (1953)

Directed by Eugène Lourié

The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms is a monster movie first released in 1953 and loosely based on the short story The Fog Horn written by Ray Bradbury. Directed by Eugène Lourié, who also directed The Giant Behemoth, the plot follows Professor Tom Nesbitt as he tries to find a way to stop a dinosaur called the Rhedosaurus from attacking humanity after being reawakened by nuclear testing.

The Rhedosaurus is one of the most iconic monsters in cinema. Whenever it knocks over a building, the animation is outstanding and fluid, creating a consistent sense of suspense for the audience by showing it can destroy anything and everything in its path. As the primary inspiration for the seminal kaiju film Godzilla, The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms has lots of historical significance. Beyond Harryhausen's remarkable work, this movie is the birthing place of many of the tropes kaiju fans know and love

4 'The Golden Voyage of Sinbad' (1973)

